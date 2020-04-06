Go: Don’t waste time spreading false propaganda

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go strongly condemned fake news and disinformation circling around social media, saying their perpetrators only add more problems to the country rather than provide solutions to the ongoing public health crisis.

“You know, I am appealing to everyone, this is not the time to spread fake news. It only adds to the problems and suffering of our countrymen,” Go said last Saturday. “Most of those critics are all talk, nothing more.”

Go emphasized that criticisms are welcome as long as they are constructive and may lead to solutions or improvements, and not just for the sake of pushing one’s personal and political interests.

“Those who want to help are welcome. Critics are also welcome to give their recommendations. May we all be part of the solution and not add to the problem,” he said in previous statements.

In an interview, Go expressed his dismay at those who continue to spread fake news during a national health emergency due to the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The senator called on the public to ignore such false information and focus on helping out fellow Filipinos.

“Do not believe in fake news,” Go said, adding “Let’s help each other, instead, for our countrymen who are suffering right now.”

This comes after false information was spread on social media regarding a medical institution in Metro Manila being raided for personal protective equipment. Another piece of fake news also stated that donations from private donors were repacked under Go’s name.

Earlier, Go issued a strongly worded denial of these allegations, while the medical institution and private donors involved made public statements denying the same.

“There are those who donate through me – the LT Group, or Lucio Tan Group, already issued a statement – I did not know that they placed my name on their donations. They only asked for help to identify the hospitals, because as chair of the committee on health at the Senate, I said they may help these hospitals because not all of their needs are being met, most of all private hospitals which lack the equipment,” he said.

“We are the ones who help, and I only mean well… We have already given so much to very far places such as Ormoc and Koronadal which have asked for our help. I only want to help our countrymen,” the senator added.