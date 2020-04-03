LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) sets up a tent to serve as the receiving area for medical workers to screen possible COVID-19 patients in Quezon City on April 2, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Military hospitals should help in COVID-19 fight — lawmaker
(Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 3:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health should tap military hospitals in dealing with coronavirus patients to assist overburdened hospitals in the country, a lawmaker suggested Friday.

In a matter of months, the new virus has so far infected 2,633 people in the Philippines in a health crisis overwhelming healthcare facilities across the archipelago.

Several healthcare facilities in Metro Manila announced they had reached full capacity and would no longer accept new coronavirus cases.

“While government civilian hospitals and private medical facilities are in round-the-clock operations to address the infectious menace, little is heard of the involvement of the various military hospitals under the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Veterans Memorial Hospital under the Department of National Defense,” Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) said.

He said major military hospitals can accommodate 2,451 beds, while other AFP hospitals nationwide have composite bed capacity of no less than 556 beds.

The Veterans Memorial Medical Center has five COVID-19 patients while the V. Luna Medical Center has one case, while other military hospitals “have no record of confinement yet,” Lagman said.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Thursday said the VMCC will be converted into an isolation area. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

LATEST UPDATE: April 3, 2020 - 4:26pm

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

April 3, 2020 - 4:26pm

The Department of Health reports 385 new cases of the new coronavirus in the Philippines, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,018.

The health department also announced 29 additional deaths, raising the national toll to 136.

One new patient has recovered, which brings the total number of recoveries to 52.

April 3, 2020 - 2:32pm

The government is transforming the Rizal Memorial Complex-Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila, the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Halls and the World Trade Center both in Pasay City into quarantine sites.  

“Sa ngayon iyong tatlong in-identify namin with the help of DOH (Department of Health) ay ongoing na. So as early as this week meron na kaming made-deliver na additional facilites,” says Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar in a phone interview during the Laging Handa briefing. 

“’Yung ginagawa naming ngayon, ang expectation namin ay makaka-house siya ng 936 patients pero meron pa ring expansion kasi marami pa rin may open fields na pwede pang gamitin pero sa ngayon po, naka-focus muna kami sa tatlong locations dahil malapit [ito] sa ospital, [at in terms of] logistics mas madaling gamitin,” Villar adds. 

April 3, 2020 - 12:01pm

Philippine Airlines will be operating a special flight from London Heathrow to Manila on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, which is open for sale in response to an urgent public need amid COVID-19 quarantine situation.

The flight will only carry Filipinos, their foreign spouse and children, and accredited officials of foreign governments and international organizations, to comply with current Philippine travel entry restrictions.

April 2, 2020 - 8:23pm

The first batch of 15,000 PPEs from China have been distributed to the following hospitals, presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. says in a briefing:

  • Philippine General Hospital
  • Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital
  • Lung Center of the Philippines
  • East Avenue Medical Center
  • AFP Medical Center.

These hospitals are the frontline government hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases, he also says.

The remainder of the PPEs are to arrive from April 6-24, he also says.

He says donors will also be sending PPEs, with the Department of Health identifying hospitals that are most in need.

Galvez says they have created Viber group among hospitals for better coordination.

April 2, 2020 - 11:40am

Taguig City moves the deadline of payment of city taxes until May 20, 2020.

Mayor Lino Cayetano, through Executive Order No. 04, extends the deadlines of “all business taxes, real property taxes, transfer taxes, amusement taxes and other taxes, fees, charges and other financial obligations, due and payable to the Taguig City Government during the period of the enhanced community quarantine.”

Task force sees start of mass COVID-19 testing by April 14
19 hours ago
"We expect that by April 14, we shall be able to start massive testing," Galvez, who is chief implementer of the National...
Headlines
DOH: First batch of 1 million PPEs delivered
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
Some 15,000 sets of personal protective equipment purchased by the Department of Health for health workers caring for patients...
Headlines
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
2 days ago
Headlines
Duterte stops patronage politics in COVID aid
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Citing the need to shield relief efforts from politicking, President Duterte has barred politicians from distributing aid...
Headlines
PNP: We won’t shoot them dead
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
No, the Philippine National Police will not shoot dead those who will disrupt peace and order during the enhanced community...
Headlines
Latest
13 minutes ago
Philippines reports 29 new COVID-19 fatalities, only one recovery as cases breach 3,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 minutes ago
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world reached 1,014,673 with the death toll nearing 53,00...
Headlines
56 minutes ago
PGH calls for blood donation from COVID-19 survivors to help severely ill patients
56 minutes ago
The Philippine General Hospital is calling on “COVID-19 survivors” to donate blood as they study antibodies they...
Headlines
2 hours ago
PhilHealth to cover full expenses of COVID-19 patients until April 14
2 hours ago
The state health insurer said the agency set a deadline for shouldering of full costs “due to the novelty and the wide...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Sara Duterte disowns social media post pushing for federalism amid COVID-19 crisis
2 hours ago
“Everything about the said article was never mine—from the misspelled ‘Sarah’ to the glaring grammatical...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Philippines now has 8 COVID-19 testing centers, says Nograles
4 hours ago
More accredited COVID-19 testing centers will mean faster identification and isolation of COVID-19 infected individuals, Nograles...
Headlines
