Military hospitals should help in COVID-19 fight — lawmaker

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health should tap military hospitals in dealing with coronavirus patients to assist overburdened hospitals in the country, a lawmaker suggested Friday.
In a matter of months, the new virus has so far infected 2,633 people in the Philippines in a health crisis overwhelming healthcare facilities across the archipelago.
Several healthcare facilities in Metro Manila announced they had reached full capacity and would no longer accept new coronavirus cases.
“While government civilian hospitals and private medical facilities are in round-the-clock operations to address the infectious menace, little is heard of the involvement of the various military hospitals under the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Veterans Memorial Hospital under the Department of National Defense,” Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) said.
He said major military hospitals can accommodate 2,451 beds, while other AFP hospitals nationwide have composite bed capacity of no less than 556 beds.
The Veterans Memorial Medical Center has five COVID-19 patients while the V. Luna Medical Center has one case, while other military hospitals “have no record of confinement yet,” Lagman said.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Thursday said the VMCC will be converted into an isolation area. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Health reports 385 new cases of the new coronavirus in the Philippines, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,018.
The health department also announced 29 additional deaths, raising the national toll to 136.
One new patient has recovered, which brings the total number of recoveries to 52.
The government is transforming the Rizal Memorial Complex-Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila, the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Halls and the World Trade Center both in Pasay City into quarantine sites.
“Sa ngayon iyong tatlong in-identify namin with the help of DOH (Department of Health) ay ongoing na. So as early as this week meron na kaming made-deliver na additional facilites,” says Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar in a phone interview during the Laging Handa briefing.
“’Yung ginagawa naming ngayon, ang expectation namin ay makaka-house siya ng 936 patients pero meron pa ring expansion kasi marami pa rin may open fields na pwede pang gamitin pero sa ngayon po, naka-focus muna kami sa tatlong locations dahil malapit [ito] sa ospital, [at in terms of] logistics mas madaling gamitin,” Villar adds.
Philippine Airlines will be operating a special flight from London Heathrow to Manila on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, which is open for sale in response to an urgent public need amid COVID-19 quarantine situation.
The flight will only carry Filipinos, their foreign spouse and children, and accredited officials of foreign governments and international organizations, to comply with current Philippine travel entry restrictions.
The first batch of 15,000 PPEs from China have been distributed to the following hospitals, presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. says in a briefing:
- Philippine General Hospital
- Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital
- Lung Center of the Philippines
- East Avenue Medical Center
- AFP Medical Center.
These hospitals are the frontline government hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases, he also says.
The remainder of the PPEs are to arrive from April 6-24, he also says.
He says donors will also be sending PPEs, with the Department of Health identifying hospitals that are most in need.
Galvez says they have created Viber group among hospitals for better coordination.
Taguig City moves the deadline of payment of city taxes until May 20, 2020.
Mayor Lino Cayetano, through Executive Order No. 04, extends the deadlines of “all business taxes, real property taxes, transfer taxes, amusement taxes and other taxes, fees, charges and other financial obligations, due and payable to the Taguig City Government during the period of the enhanced community quarantine.”
