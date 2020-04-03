LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Residents wearing facemasks walk past a roadblock with awarenesses signs after the government imposed an enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on March 25, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
PhilHealth to cover full expenses of COVID-19 patients until April 14
(Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation said it will shoulder the full cost of treatment for all patients infected with the new coronavirus until April 14.

After April 14, PhilHealth will continue to provide financial coverage to COVID-19 cases through a recomputed case rate.

The state health insurer said the agency set a deadline for shouldering of full costs “due to the novelty and the wide range of severity of the disease in the country for which no existing case rate or package based on accepted protocols has yet been established.”

“PhilHealth is confident that by the above-mentioned date, more about the behavior of the disease in the Philippines can be learned, a final protocol established and an appropriate case rate developed that will provide adequacy and sustainability to the anti-COVID-19 campaign,” it said.

PhilHealth added that it will issue a new set of guidelines, which will include the appropriate case rate.

 

 

The main island of Luzon entered its third week of enhanced community quarantine, which is expected to expire on April 12.

The government is eyeing to start the mass testing of persons suspected of having COVID-19 on April 14.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 2,633 people in the Philippines—107 of whom have died. There are additional 1,154 PUIs and 6,321 PUMs. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

