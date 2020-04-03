Philippines now has 8 COVID-19 testing centers, says Nograles

MANILA, Philippines — There are now eight COVID-19 testing centers across the country, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Friday morning.
Nograles, spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, said the following facilities can now process tests for COVID-19:
Luzon
- Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Muntinlupa City
- San Lazaro Hospital, Manila City
- UP National Institutes of Health, Manila City
- Lung Center of the Philippines, Quezon City
- Baguio General Hospital and Mendical Center in Benguet
Visayas
- Western Visayas Medical Center, Iloilo City
- Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Cebu City
Mindanao
- Southern medical Center in Davao
More accredited COVID-19 testing centers will mean faster identification and isolation of COVID-19 infected individuals, Nograles explained.
Mass testing
On Thursday night, presidential adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said that the task force is eyeing to start COVID-19 mass testing on April 14.
Galvez is the appointed chief implementer of the National Action Plan against COVID-19.
In a press briefing, he said that the task force has asked the Department of Health to expedite accreditation of more hospitals to boost testing capability.
"On massive testing for [Patients Under Investigation] and [Patients Under Monitoring], we are also determined to fast track the accreditation of substantial laboratories so we can start the massive testing," he also said.
"We expect that by April 14, we shall be able to start massive testing," he added.
National COVID-19 infections tally is currently at 2,633 while death toll is recorded at 107.
Data from the health department also showed that there are additional 1,154 persons under investigation and 6,321 persons under monitoring. — Kristine Joy Patag
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Philippine Airlines will be operating a special flight from London Heathrow to Manila on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, which is open for sale in response to an urgent public need amid COVID-19 quarantine situation.
The flight will only carry Filipinos, their foreign spouse and children, and accredited officials of foreign governments and international organizations, to comply with current Philippine travel entry restrictions.
The first batch of 15,000 PPEs from China have been distributed to the following hospitals, presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. says in a briefing:
- Philippine General Hospital
- Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital
- Lung Center of the Philippines
- East Avenue Medical Center
- AFP Medical Center.
These hospitals are the frontline government hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases, he also says.
The remainder of the PPEs are to arrive from April 6-24, he also says.
He says donors will also be sending PPEs, with the Department of Health identifying hospitals that are most in need.
Galvez says they have created Viber group among hospitals for better coordination.
Taguig City moves the deadline of payment of city taxes until May 20, 2020.
Mayor Lino Cayetano, through Executive Order No. 04, extends the deadlines of “all business taxes, real property taxes, transfer taxes, amusement taxes and other taxes, fees, charges and other financial obligations, due and payable to the Taguig City Government during the period of the enhanced community quarantine.”
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno reveals that the National Bureau of Investigation is also going after ordinary citizens expressing their sentiments over the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak on social media.
Diokno said he has taken on the case of a netizen being summoned by the NBI.
"Hindi lang si Mayor Vico. Pati ordinaryong mamamayang nagpo-post ng hinaing online, pinapatawag ng NBI," Diokno said in a radio interview Thursday.
President Rodrigo Duterte orders the Philippine National Police to protect healthcare workers.
He says, in comments that the Palace will likely say are an exaggeration, that police officers can make those who assault healthworkers drink whatever liquid they throw at frontliners.
