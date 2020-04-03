Philippines now has 8 COVID-19 testing centers, says Nograles

MANILA, Philippines — There are now eight COVID-19 testing centers across the country, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Friday morning.

Nograles, spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, said the following facilities can now process tests for COVID-19:

Luzon

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Muntinlupa City

San Lazaro Hospital, Manila City

UP National Institutes of Health, Manila City

Lung Center of the Philippines, Quezon City

Baguio General Hospital and Mendical Center in Benguet

Visayas

Western Visayas Medical Center, Iloilo City

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Cebu City

Mindanao

Southern medical Center in Davao

More accredited COVID-19 testing centers will mean faster identification and isolation of COVID-19 infected individuals, Nograles explained.

Mass testing

On Thursday night, presidential adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said that the task force is eyeing to start COVID-19 mass testing on April 14.

Galvez is the appointed chief implementer of the National Action Plan against COVID-19.

In a press briefing, he said that the task force has asked the Department of Health to expedite accreditation of more hospitals to boost testing capability.

"On massive testing for [Patients Under Investigation] and [Patients Under Monitoring], we are also determined to fast track the accreditation of substantial laboratories so we can start the massive testing," he also said.

"We expect that by April 14, we shall be able to start massive testing," he added.

National COVID-19 infections tally is currently at 2,633 while death toll is recorded at 107.

Data from the health department also showed that there are additional 1,154 persons under investigation and 6,321 persons under monitoring. — Kristine Joy Patag