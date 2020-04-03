Undocumented Pinoys in Kuwait told: Come home via amnesty program

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait on Friday appealed to all undocumented Filipinos and OFWs with absconding (running away from employer) cases to repatriate to the Philippines through the Kuwaiti government's ongoing amnesty program during April.

The month-long program was announced as part of the country's efforts to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which has infected at least 317 in Kuwait, according to the latest World Health Organization situation report.

INFOGRAPHIC: Patuloy na hinihimok ng Embahada ang lahat ng Pilipino sa Kuwait na manatiling malusog at mapagmatyag, at makiisa sa mga sumusunod na hakbang ng pamahalaan ng Kuwait upang labanan ang Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).#COVID19#nCoV#KuwaitAmnesty#PHinKuwait pic.twitter.com/QFg50hbKTe — Philippine Embassy in Kuwait (@PHinKuwait) March 31, 2020

“I hope that Filipinos with expired residence visas and absconding cases will take advantage of the amnesty program of the Kuwaiti government, similar to how more than 5,000 of our kababayan availed themselves of amnesty in 2018,” Consul General to Kuwait Mohd. Noordin Pendosina Lomondot said in a statement.

INFOGRAPHIC: Narito ang lokasyon ng mga processing center kung saan mag-a-apply ang mga Pilipino para sa amnestiya mula 1-5 Abril 2020.



Puntahan ang mga sumusunod na Google Maps link: https://t.co/mWzLqawcfF | https://t.co/zLJ597jHsI#KuwaitAmnesty#COVID19#nCoV#PHinKuwait pic.twitter.com/nQ9Kkawhmm — Philippine Embassy in Kuwait (@PHinKuwait) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. and Vice Consul Charleson Hermosura assured affected Filipinos that amnesty grantees could leave Kuwait without paying any penalty or fine and would be allowed to return to Kuwait anytime.

PANOORIN: Panayam ni Pinoy Arabia Anchor Maxxy Santiago kay Chargé d'Affaires, a.i. at Vice Consul Charleson C. Hermosura hinggil sa amnesty program ng Kuwait para sa mga iligal na residente. https://t.co/kNsxnhEwxW@maxxymize #KuwaitAmnesty#COVID19#nCoV#PHinKuwait — Philippine Embassy in Kuwait (@PHinKuwait) April 1, 2020

“I wish to commend the government of Kuwait, particularly the Ministry of Interior or the MOI, for coming up with a well thought out amnesty program wherein the amnesty grantees will be given temporary shelter, with food and medical provisions, and one-way Kuwait Airways tickets to the Philippines—all at the Kuwaiti government’s expense,” the official said in a Department of Foreign Affairs release.

Kabayan, para sa mga walang masakyan papunta ng amnesty processing center, may ipagkakaloob na libreng sakay ang Embahada ng Pilipinas at pamahalaan ng Kuwait sa mga sumusunod na lugar, petsa, at oras.#KuwaitAmnesty#COVID19#nCoV#PHinKuwait pic.twitter.com/jL0hVbF3OK — Philippine Embassy in Kuwait (@PHinKuwait) April 1, 2020

Official information on Kuwait's 2020 amnesty program can be found here.

Additional guidelines can be found on the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait’s verified Facebook and Twitter pages.