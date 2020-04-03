LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
This file photo shows Filipino amnesty grantees lining up at the Kuwait International Airport while waiting for their flight back to the Philippines as part of the 2018 Amnesty Program of the Kuwaiti government.
Kuwait PE photo via Department of Foreign Affairs website
Undocumented Pinoys in Kuwait told: Come home via amnesty program
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2020 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait on Friday appealed to all undocumented Filipinos and OFWs with absconding (running away from employer) cases to repatriate to the Philippines through the Kuwaiti government's ongoing amnesty program during April.

The month-long program was announced as part of the country's efforts to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which has infected at least 317 in Kuwait, according to the latest World Health Organization situation report.

RELATED: Kuwait imposes travel ban on Philippines; Bethlehem on lockdown

“I hope that Filipinos with expired residence visas and absconding cases will take advantage of the amnesty program of the Kuwaiti government, similar to how more than 5,000 of our kababayan availed themselves of amnesty in 2018,” Consul General to Kuwait Mohd. Noordin Pendosina Lomondot said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. and Vice Consul Charleson Hermosura assured affected Filipinos that amnesty grantees could leave Kuwait without paying any penalty or fine and would be allowed to return to Kuwait anytime.

“I wish to commend the government of Kuwait, particularly the Ministry of Interior or the MOI, for coming up with a well thought out amnesty program wherein the amnesty grantees will be given temporary shelter, with food and medical provisions, and one-way Kuwait Airways tickets to the Philippines—all at the Kuwaiti government’s expense,” the official said in a Department of Foreign Affairs release.

Official information on Kuwait's 2020 amnesty program can be found here.

Additional guidelines can be found on the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait’s verified Facebook and Twitter pages.

