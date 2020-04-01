PNP to apply 'full might' of the law to protect COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — The "full might" of the law would be applied to those who harm or discriminate against health workers who are on the frontline of the fight against the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Malacañang said Wednesday.

There have been reports about frontline workers being assaulted by people who accuse them of being carriers of virus, prompting the health department to seek increased police presence near hospitals. The incidents include the splattering of bleach on a face of a health care worker in Sultan Kudarat and the splashing of chlorine on a nurse in Cebu.

Some sectors have also expressed alarm over the refusal of some establishments to serve health workers and the reported eviction of some nurses from their dormitories.

"Despite all the support and love our country has shown our health workers, it is unfortunate that we have received reports that these frontliners have come under attack. To address this, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Archie Gamboa has directed all local police units to provide every possible assistance and security to medical staff and health workers," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a press briefing.

"Threatening the safety of our health workers in the midst of this crisis is unacceptable, and the PNP is committed to apply the full might of the law against those who dare to harm our health workers and will do whatever it takes to protect them from crime, violence, and any form of oppression and discrimination. We won't let our heroes to be harmed," he added.

Nograles said the government has provided 16 daily bus routes around Metro Manila and its suburbs to shuttle health workers to and from their duty stations. He admitted that the suspension of mass transport systems have made it difficult for frontliners to report for work.

The public works department, Nograles said, has also deployed 402 vehicles nationwide to serve as transportation services for frontliners.

"For the added peace of mind of our health workers, PNP personnel manning Quarantine Control Stations are under instructions to assist them and escort them to their assigned hospitals," the Palace official added.

Nograles said the health department has bought one million sets of personal protective equipment for health workers. The Philippine Textile Research Institute is also leading the production of 500,000 reuseable and washable facial masks, he added.

"Some are saying that they are not just on the frontlines of this war. They are also our last line of defense natin. We owe a lot to them. They say not all heroes wear capes. This is true; in our country and all over the world, they wear white," he added.