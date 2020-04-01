Trade chief recommends longer store hours for groceries

MANILA, Philippines — Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on Wednesday urged grocery operators to extend its store hours to avoid crowding of shoppers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Luzon enters its third week into the enhanced community quarantine, Lopez, in a virtual “Laging Handa” presser, said he is recommending grocery stores to extend their hours.
“When you shorten the store hours, people crowd because of the limited window hours to buy [essentials],” Lopez pointed out in Filipino.
The Trade chief said grocery stores need not resume to their normal store hours, but he urges them to extend their operations.
Last week, Interior and Local Government chief Eduardo Año told local government units to lift “window hours” for people going out to buy essential supplies.
He pointed out that setting hours for buying food at the market only results in clustering of people, defeating the practice of social distancing—a new term for people staying away from crowds and being at least six feet away from each other.
The Luzon-wide enchanced community quarantine took effect at midnight on March 17 and the government has been refining the guidelines for it in clarificatory briefings and issuances.
The Philippines reported its single biggest jump in the number of new COVID-19 infections in the country on Tuesday.
National tally of COVID-19 cases in the country is at 2,084, while death toll is at 88.
The country has so far conducted 15,337 tests, including retests and validation. DOH figures revealed that 3,938 persons have been tested since late January. — Kristine Joy Patag
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Education says students can use DepEd Commons, the online educational platform for public school teachers and learners amid the enhanced community quarantine.
"In this time of uncertainty, we are glad that through DepEd Commons, our learnes will still be able to continue learning. It is critical for us to provide them with more options to learn," Assistant Secretary for Alternative Learning System Ambat says.
Online hotel management and booking platform RedDoorz is offering free temporary accommodation for frontline healthcare workers and emergency first responders during the COVID-19 quarantine, it says in a release.
It says the program is in response to a call by the Department of Tourism and the city government of Manila but the program will be rolled out across the region.
"Our Red Heroes program across Southeast Asia—in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Singapore—helps us alleviate the heavy pressures placed on national governments by providing free, clean, safe, and comfortable accommodation for those on the frontlines. Through our partnerships with key sectors, we are positive that we will be able to overcome this challenge if we stand together. We hope more companies with the means to support the initiative will participate during this challenging time," Amit Saberwal, CEO and founder of RedDoorz, says in a release.
In Manila, the hotels in the program are near UST Manila, Quiapo Church, and Quirino Station.
The hotels are near hospitals in the city, which will mean easier commutes and comfortable accommodations for health workers during the Luzon lockdown.
Valenzuela City launches its Market on Wheels, which takes its inspiration from Pasig City’s Mobile Palengke, to address the issue of people having to walk far just to go to the market while a public transportation ban is in place.
The initiative also aims to help vendors and e-trike drivers have a continuous source of income despite the lockdown.
Sen. Nancy Binay expresses disappointment over the lack of urgency and the slow distribution of food packs as the nationwide lockdown enters its third week.
"If the DSWD is really serious in providing immediate assistance to those who are affected by the lockdown, then bilisan naman ang ayuda. Pa-three weeks na tayo pero P46 million pa lang ang nailalabas para sa family food packs nationwide. At the rate things are going, dehado ang mamayang Pilipino," the senator says in a statement.
"I wonder where this would bring us if DSWD will only wait for the requests from LGUs for augmentation. Nasa 100 milyon ang Pilipino. Yung paglabas ng P46M, hangga't di nakakarating sa mga nangangailangan ang ayuda, di ibig sabihin ay na-fulfill ang trabaho," Binay adds.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology says its Tech4ED project offers free online educational content for kids during home quarantine.
"The educational materials were sourced from Let's Read - Asia's free digital library for Children and uploaded to the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) Tech4ED platform to continually boost learning beyond the classroom," the agency says in a statement.
"The materials can be read online or downloaded for offline consumption, and can be automatically translated to different languages, both foreign (English, Mandarin, Japanese, etc.) and local (Tagalog, Cebuano, Hiligaynon, etc.) to cater to a variety of clients," it adds.
