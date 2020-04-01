Trade chief recommends longer store hours for groceries

MANILA, Philippines — Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on Wednesday urged grocery operators to extend its store hours to avoid crowding of shoppers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Luzon enters its third week into the enhanced community quarantine, Lopez, in a virtual “Laging Handa” presser, said he is recommending grocery stores to extend their hours.

“When you shorten the store hours, people crowd because of the limited window hours to buy [essentials],” Lopez pointed out in Filipino.

The Trade chief said grocery stores need not resume to their normal store hours, but he urges them to extend their operations.

Last week, Interior and Local Government chief Eduardo Año told local government units to lift “window hours” for people going out to buy essential supplies.

He pointed out that setting hours for buying food at the market only results in clustering of people, defeating the practice of social distancing—a new term for people staying away from crowds and being at least six feet away from each other.

The Luzon-wide enchanced community quarantine took effect at midnight on March 17 and the government has been refining the guidelines for it in clarificatory briefings and issuances.

The Philippines reported its single biggest jump in the number of new COVID-19 infections in the country on Tuesday.

National tally of COVID-19 cases in the country is at 2,084, while death toll is at 88.

The country has so far conducted 15,337 tests, including retests and validation. DOH figures revealed that 3,938 persons have been tested since late January. — Kristine Joy Patag