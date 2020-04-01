Online physicians offer free services

MANILA, Philippines — Several doctors’ groups in various fields have opened online consultation services to reach out to ordinary people whose mobility is curtailed during the enhanced community quarantine and relieve hospitals now overburdened in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Some of these online services focus on COVID-19 symptoms, while others offer consultations for other medical conditions and are aimed at addressing such problems from the safety of the patients’ homes.

Dr. Maria Krizia Miguel, a general physician from MD Link Healthcare, disclosed that their free services started a few days after the enhanced community quarantine was imposed.

“They asked among their affiliated doctors kung sino po ang (who are) open to conduct telemedicine and online consultations,” Miguel said in a recent interview via Viber – a voice messaging and video app that she uses to reach out to people.

“We try to answer questions about (COVID-19),” she said.

Those with cough and colds but are not exhibiting other symptoms and without any history of travel or exposure to a confirmed case are treated for acute respiratory tract infection.

“Those that I feel should be assessed by (the Department of Health) I refer to the DOH (COVID-19) hotline,” Miguel said.

She explained that they want to help decongest emergency rooms, so online patients are not advised to go to hospitals unless they have high blood pressure, are vomiting or suffering from high fever or need urgent laboratory tests.

They get a lot of requests for consultation, Miguel said, even as she noted that some people were not mindful of the time.

“I get calls at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. Although my platform is Viber, we want them to understand that although we are providing services for free, we also have personal matters to attend to. We can’t be on the phone 24/7,” Miguel said.

A doctor for two years now, Miguel appealed to people to contact their personal physicians virtually or avail themselves of the free services to ease the burden of healthcare institutions.

“We want to help our colleagues in our own little ways,” she said, noting how “scary” the situation had become in some hospitals.

As of Monday, the DOH reported 128 new COVID-19 cases or a total of 1,546 nationwide with 78 deaths.

These are the groups offering free online services:

• COVID Ask Force

The COVID Ask Force was launched by the Lung Center of the Philippines on Facebook (www.facebook.com/COVIDAskForce).

It entertains free consultation requests from the first 1,000 patients every day. Its (online) clinic hours are from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 7 to 10 p.m. Requests may be sent through Facebook messenger.

The group, which coordinated with the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health, also called for more volunteer doctors to sign up via https://bit.ly/covidaskforcevolunteer.

However, the group said it encounters some technical difficulties whenever Facebook limits access to the page when it receives large volumes of consultation requests.

Aside from accepting consultation requests, COVID Ask Force also called for donations of personal protective equipment for the frontliners. Donors may contact Dr. Victoria Idolor (+639178332357). It will also accept financial support, through Dr. Antonio Ramos (+639175824847).

It also reminded Facebook users to be careful in posting on social media their online consultations because of misinformation and privacy considerations.

“We understand your intention in sharing your experiences and learnings. However, we must reiterate that every patient case is unique. For instance, it is possible for a doctor’s advice for one patient to be inappropriate for another patient in spite of similarities in symptoms,” the group said.

“Therefore, posting or sharing your online consultations could bring about confusion and wrong interpretations. Aside from this, we value the confidentiality of every consultation, meaning it is to remain private between the patient and the doctor,” it added.

• Manila Doctors Hospital Pulmonary Postgraduate Course

Volunteers from the Manila Doctors Hospital Pulmonary Postgraduate Course are also offering online consultation services “to unburden our emergency team nationwide.” The portal focuses on COVID-19 symptoms.

It may be accessed through Facebook messenger from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It clarified that its volunteers would not give electronic prescriptions and would primarily prescribe over-the-counter drugs. For information, go to https://www.facebook.com/mdhpulmopostgrad.com.ph/posts/815841098925511.

• Doctors’ Online Nation

DONation, or Doctors’ Online Nation, pitches: “Consult from a pool of experts at your fingertips.” It says its efforts are aimed at limiting the need for people to go outside for medical assistance. The profiles of its 19 doctors are listed on its Facebook page. Its roster includes general physicians and specialists in orthodontics, ophthalmology, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, and ear, nose and throat, head and neck surgery. The group also accepts donations.

• MD Link Healthcare

MD Link Healthcare Inc., with which many of the DONation doctors are affiliated, had to close its clinics on March 18 until further notice. But on March 26, it began offering free doctor’s consultation and listed the hours and the contact information of 12 doctors who can be reached via Facebook messenger or Viber.

The services are free throughout the duration of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. Patients may be required to prepare the necessary medical records and laboratory tests.

“Many individuals have been disconnected from their doctors for a long time. With this online platform, we will be able to reach out to them, give information and allay somewhat their fears. We hope that through this campaign, we will be able to heal as one,” the clinic said.

Specialties include obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine, ear, nose and throat, head and neck surgery, surgical oncology and ophthalmology.

The list of the individual doctors who offer free consultation is available at https://www.facebook.com/MDLinkHealthCareInc/posts/1031884750527157. The clinic may also be reached through its hotlines +639228280357 and +639228672525.

• Association of Medical Doctors in Asia

The Association of Medical Doctors in Asia, together with the Global Health Pharmacy Network and Brokenshire College Pharmacy Program, offers medical consultation, medication counseling and psychological first aid. It has seven healthcare professionals and volunteers on board.

• Taguig City’s Telemedicine

The Taguig City government also launched its Telemedicine program, through which patients may have consultations with their barangay health centers online or through text messaging.

“Taguig residents can now seek medical assistance from the confines of their homes and receive medicines at their doorstep to lessen mobility during quarantine,” the city government said. “Health workers also deliver medicines to the doorsteps of the residents and medical services like immunization are also done house-to-house.”

The numbers of the city’s 31 health centers and three “super health centers” are available on its Facebook page.

• Psychological services

Free online psychological services will be provided by the University of the Philippines Psychological Services for frontliners hit hard by the battle against COVID-19, as well as “anyone who is affected/disturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Specifically, COVID-19 patients, persons under investigation and persons under monitoring, as well as the relatives of frontliners and persons affected by COVID-19, may avail themselves of PsycServ’s services.

MindNation is another provider of free psychological services. It notes that the pandemic can worsen mental health by producing feelings of “going into survival mode,” hopelessness, worries for loved ones, loneliness, increased health anxiety, financial uncertainty and pressure to be productive. But its free consultations will be offered only until March 31.

• Telemedicine

On Friday, the DOH said it was finalizing the guidelines for the use of “telemedicine” for primary care consultations.

In a statement, the DOH noted that many consultations can be managed at the primary care level through telemedicine to “alleviate surge and minimize risks posed by unnecessary traffic in hospitals and enable effective community quarantine.

The agency said the guidelines are meant to ensure that the “protocols of telehealth providers/companies are aligned with latest DOH-approved algorithms.”

Telemedicine allows a patient to consult doctors or healthcare providers without being physically present. This is done using communication technology such as telephones, mobile phones or video conferencing.

Among the guidelines being eyed by the DOH are the matching of health professional volunteers with telehealth providers/companies and linking of telehealth initiatives with regional/provincial/local epidemiological surveillance teams to facilitate contact tracing and surveillance activities.

The DOH said it is partnering with KonsultaMD and Medifi, among others, which have expressed willingness to provide their telemedicine services for free.

The agency is urging all telehealth providers/companies that have and will continue to provide free primary care teleconsultation from March to June 2020 to reach out to nationalehealthprogram@gmail.com. – With Sheila Crisostomo, Aurea Calica