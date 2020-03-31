DILG Secretary Año tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Interior secretary confirmed this in a statement to reporters on Tuesday night.

Año said he placed himself on self-quarantine on Thursday, March 26 after learning that four people he interacted with also tested positive for the new pathogen.

He got tested the following day and received his results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine on Tuesday.

"I make this announcement to call the attention of all persons I had close contact with to go on self-quarantine and observe any symptoms, in accordance with DOH guidelines," he said in a statement.

"I am doing fine and have no symptoms. I will continue my quarantine and work from home. The result of my test will not in any way dampen my spirit and energy to do my job."

"I am advising everyone to stay at home and follow social distancing," he added.

As of this writing, there are currently 2,084 confirmed patients of the new pathogen in the country after 538 new cases were reported by the DOH on Tuesday afternoon.

Año is among the top three officials designated to implement the National Action Plan against COVID-19. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is also under quarantine.

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.