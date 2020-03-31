Makati Medical Center says a quarter of its COVID-19 patients recovered

MANILA, Philippines — About a quarter of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients confined at the Makati Medical Center (MMC) have recovered from the new pathogen, the hospital's management said on Tuesday.
MMC medical director doctor Saturnino Javier confirmed this in a radio interview with radio dzMM that same day.
According to Javier, the hospital had discharged 29 out of its 103 coronavirus patients—good for 28%—after they tested negative for the disease.
"This isn't a seal of death. Just because you have COVID-19 doesn't mean that's your final death sentence," he said in a mix of Filipino and English.
There are still 35 others in the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19, along with some 50 symptomatic persons under investigation.
The doctor also disclosed that majority of those who recovered were between the ages of 40 and 60 years old.
Though the health department has required its patients to test negative twice before discharging, MMC admitted that patients were sent home after testing negative just once and recovered "based on clinical symptoms." They were also advised to observe strict precautions, such as wearing masks, for 14 days.
Javier said that patients who were sent home are instead tested for a second time as outpatients.
"We treat them as not completely free of the disease or the virus, so they still need to take extra precautions," the doctor explained.
"If we still waited for two tests to yield negative results, we would no longer be able to admit new patients, and our hospital capacity would only fill up and we wouldn't be able to service patients who need it more," he added.
The Department of Health on Monday reported 128 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths while the number of recovered patients remained stationary at 42, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 1,546, while the death toll reached 78.
As of this writing, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines stands at 1,426.
The United Nations has warned the international community that the "whole of humanity" was put at risk by the novel coronavirus, saying millions could day if collective action was not taken. — Franco Luna
If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.
You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology says its Tech4ED project offers free online educational content for kids during home quarantine.
"The educational materials were sourced from Let's Read - Asia's free digital library for Children and uploaded to the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) Tech4ED platform to continually boost learning beyond the classroom," the agency says in a statement.
"The materials can be read online or downloaded for offline consumption, and can be automatically translated to different languages, both foreign (English, Mandarin, Japanese, etc.) and local (Tagalog, Cebuano, Hiligaynon, etc.) to cater to a variety of clients," it adds.
Overpriced medical supplies seized by authorities would be donated to health workers taking care of patients afflicted with 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the customs bureau said yesterday.
Customs assistant commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla said the bureau is coordinating with the justice department and the National Bureau of Investigation for the turnover of confiscated supplies to the frontliners.
"We're finalizing some plans... so that we can fast-track the forfeiture of the overpriced alcohol and donate them to the frontliners who need them," Maronilla said in a televised press briefing.
President Duterte placed the entire Philippines under a six-month state of calamity last March 16, allowing the national and local governments to access their quick response funds to bankroll COVID-19 interventions. He has also issued Memorandum Circular No. 77 directing agencies and local governments to ensure compliance with price caps on essential medical supplies, agriculture, and fishery commodities.
Authorities have seized overpriced and hoarded alcohol and personal protective equipment in various parts of Luzon, including Batangas, Caloocan, and Manila in compliance with Malacañang's directive to enforce laws against profiteering and other unscrupulous businesses practices. — The STAR/Alexis Romero
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System assures its consumers that water supply will remain free from bacteria and viruses, including the deadly novel coronavirus.
MWSS chief regulator said the water supply in their concession areas has been disinfected with chlorine and is safe for domestic consumption.
"In a technical brief on water, sanitation, hygiene, and waste management for the COVID-19 virus released by the World Health Organization on 19 March 2020; the WHO maintained that chlorine disinfection should inactivate the COVID-19 virus," MWSS chief regulator Patrick Ty said in a statement.
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora will be on self-quarantine after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19, he says on his Instagram account.
"In the interest of public safety, I will be going on self-quarantine starting today March 29 up to April 11, 2020," he says.
He sayd the city health officer told him this morning that a member of his staff was positive for the novel coronavirus.
"I have spoken to him personally and he said that he is not experiencing any symptoms such as fever, cough or colds," Zamora says.
The Province of Tarlac issued guidelines for its Extreme Enhanced Community Quarantine, which took effect this morning.
Earlier called a "lockdown", under Extreme Enhanced Community Quarantine, the following measures are in place:
- Local chief executives at the city, municipal, and barangay levels "are mandated to be more strict in guarding Inter-LGU Border Control Points." The checkpoints will be guarded by police, military, a representative of the local IATF. Checkpoints within an LGU will be staffed by local government personnel.
- Regular updates to the list of Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR), which will be "followed strictly." APORs are those exempted from quarantine restrictions like medical workers, workers at essential businesses, and media
- Unimpeded flow of cargoes
- Movement of residents who are not APORs will be allowed if they have Quarantine Passes
Persons found violating the measures of the lockdown "may be arrested and charged under [the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act] and...and/or Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (Resistance and Disobedience to Person in Authority."
Read the provincial government's executive order in full here.
