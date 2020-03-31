Sotto: Senate received Duterte COVID-19 efforts report past midnight Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III received President Rodrigo Duterte’s report on the actions of the government in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Sotto reportedly received the report 12:40 a.m. of Tuesday, past the set day of submission as provided by Republic Act 11469 or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.” A copy of the transmittal letter to the Congress, as posted by ABS-CBN, was however dated March 30.

News5 reported that the senate president has yet to detail the contents of the report.

JUST IN | Natanggap na ni Sen. Pres. Tito Sotto ang report ni Pres. Rodrigo Duterte tungkol sa pagpapatupad ng Bayanihan To Heal As One Act. Hindi pa idinetalye ni Sotto ang laman ng report. | via Maeanne Los Baños pic.twitter.com/BDgBtHoo1X — News5 AKSYON (@News5AKSYON) March 31, 2020

Section 5 of RA 11469 provides that “the President, during Monday of every week, shall submit a weekly report to Congress of all acts performed pursuant to this Act during the immediately preceding week.”

“The report shall likewise include the amount and corresponding utilization of the funds used, augmented, reprogrammed, reallocated and realigned pursuant to this Act,” the law also read.

A Joint Congressional Oversight Committee composed of four members each from the Senate and the House of Representatives will determine whether the acts, orders, rules and regulations are within restrictions provided in the law.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles also confirmed Tuesday morning that the Office of the President transmitted the report to the Congress.

“For the budget breakdown, I would ask for a final copy,” Nograles said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Nograles, the appointed spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, apologized and said he will report what can be made public in the document submitted to the Congress.

Monday deadline?

Duterte publicly addressed the nation at around 11:40 on Monday night, but did not mention on the report he was then due to submit to the Congress.

An Inquirer report published 9:52 p.m. Monday quoted Sotto as saying that the report may just be “delayed” and a reprimand is not needed.

“Let’s cut them some slack. It’s just started,” Sotto was also quoted as saying.

Former Supreme Court spokesperson Theodore Te noted Monday night that there is nothing in the law that stated that Duterte’s report should be made in an address.

“It just needs to be signed by the chief executive, with the information required by the [Emergency Powers Law],” he also said. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5/Meanne Los Baños