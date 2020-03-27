DepEd releases guidelines on utilizing schools as quarantine areas

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units who wish to utilize classrooms as quarantine sites amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country should first coordinate with Department of Education officials.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones issued Office Memorandum SEC 2020-002 designating regional directors with the responsibility of approving or denying LGU requests.

School heads and the Department of Health would also be consulted.

“The matter of utilization of schools as quarantine or isolation areas has been discussed in the [Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases], and the Cabinet on decisions concerning COVID-19,” Briones said.

Several private hospitals have reported overcapacity amid the pandemic and announced that they will no longer be able to accept patients for confinement.

The Philippines has 707 confirmed COVID-19 cases while thousands are reportedly considered Patients Under Inspection and Monitoring.

DepEd said that the following rules, in accordance to DOH and World Health Organization guidelines, will be followed:

The LGU must state in its request the specific intended purpose or use for the school, and identity the particular facility in the school that will be used as well as the duration of their use, subject to extension, if necessary

The LGU must show that all other facilities have been duly assessed and were found to be inadequate. Schools can be recommended only when no other facilities are available

The LGU must present the planned management of the facility, which shall be under the supervision of the City/Municipal Health Officer, as stated in DOH Department ... must conform with existing DOH standards and guidelines, including, but not limited to, patient management, safety standards within the facility and immediate community, waste management.disposal and other similar/related health requirements

The LGU must include an undertaking: for the safekeeping of all property and valuables in the school premises during the operation of the facility; payment utilities for the period; the conduct of the general cleaning and fumigation, and repair and/or replacement of damaged school facilities as a result of the use of the school; and payment of expenses related to the setting-up, operation and clearing of the areas used

If LGU requests are approved, regional directors will devise a monitoring system for the schools being used as quarantine or isolation areas.

“In light of precautionary and social distancing measures, offsite monitoring through close coordination with LGUs is encouraged; physical monitoring shall be done when deemed feasible,” Briones also said.

