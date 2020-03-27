LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Pasig Central Elementary School gets disinfected in this photo taken March 11, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DepEd releases guidelines on utilizing schools as quarantine areas
(Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 4:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units who wish to utilize classrooms as quarantine sites amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country should first coordinate with Department of Education officials.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones issued Office Memorandum SEC 2020-002 designating regional directors with the responsibility of approving or denying LGU requests.

School heads and the Department of Health would also be consulted.

“The matter of utilization of schools as quarantine or isolation areas has been discussed in the [Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases], and the Cabinet on decisions concerning COVID-19,” Briones said.

Several private hospitals have reported overcapacity amid the pandemic and announced that they will no longer be able to accept patients for confinement.

The Philippines has 707 confirmed COVID-19 cases while thousands are reportedly considered Patients Under Inspection and Monitoring.

DepEd said that the following rules, in accordance to DOH and World Health Organization guidelines, will be followed:

  • The LGU must state in its request the specific intended purpose or use for the school, and identity the particular facility in the school that will be used as well as the duration of their use, subject to extension, if necessary
  • The LGU must show that all other facilities have been duly assessed and were found to be inadequate. Schools can be recommended only when no other facilities are available
  • The LGU must present the planned management of the facility, which shall be under the supervision of the City/Municipal Health Officer, as stated in DOH Department ... must conform with existing DOH standards and guidelines, including, but not limited to, patient management, safety standards within the facility and immediate community, waste management.disposal and other similar/related health requirements
  • The LGU must include an undertaking: for the safekeeping of all property and valuables in the school premises during the operation of the facility; payment utilities for the period; the conduct of the general cleaning and fumigation, and repair and/or replacement of damaged school facilities as a result of the use of the school; and payment of expenses related to the setting-up, operation and clearing of the areas used

If LGU requests are approved, regional directors will devise a monitoring system for the schools being used as quarantine or isolation areas.

“In light of precautionary and social distancing measures, offsite monitoring through close coordination with LGUs is encouraged; physical monitoring shall be done when deemed feasible,” Briones also said.

The Philippines has so far reported 707 COVID-19 infections in the country. — Kristine Joy Patag

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bongbong Marcos' family, staff take COVID-19 tests which turn out negative
1 day ago
(Updated) The entire household of former senator Bongbong Marcos undertook tests for the novel coronavirus disease. It took...
Headlines
fbfb
Champion of child health, pillar of Infectious Disease medicine in Philippines dies of COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Dr. Salvacion Rodriguez-Gatchalian passed away on Thursday, March 26, her sister Ruby Rodriguez announced.
Headlines
fbfb
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 days ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines’ COVID-19 cases soar past 700 as UN warns ‘whole of humanity’ at risk from pandemic
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The number of confirmed cases worldwide surpassed 450,000, 20,000 of whom died.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
1 day ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
DepEd releases guidelines on utilizing schools as quarantine areas
1 hour ago
Education Secretary Leonor Briones issued Office Memorandum SEC 2020-002 designating regional directors with the responsibility...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Gabriela denounces harassment of women at checkpoints
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Gabriela Women's Party said the incident illustrates that the Philippines “has the worst case of police and military...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Lorenzana, Puyat on self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19-infected exec
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
The heads of the Department of National Defense and Department of Tourism will undergo self-quarantine effective Friday after...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Balikatan exercises canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
This year's joint Philippine-US Balikatan exercises will no longer push through due to concerns on the new coronavirus p...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Philippines’ top military official tests positive for COVID-19
6 hours ago
(Updated) Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with