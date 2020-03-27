Philippines’ top military official tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:54 p.m.) — Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced Friday.

“This morning I was informed by CSAFP Gen. Felimon Santos that he tested positive [for] COVID-10, the result he got yesterday,” Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana also said he will undergo self-quarantine beginning Friday after he was exposed to the military chief.

Santos went on home quarantine after announcing early this week that a senior military official and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple were brought to the AFP Medical Center in Quezon City.

Three senators tested positive for COVID-19: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.

In the House of Representatives, Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) announced he was diagnosed to have COVID-19.

The Philippines has 707 cases of the new coronavirus—45 of whom have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from News5