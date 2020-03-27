Philippines’ top military official tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:54 p.m.) — Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced Friday.
“This morning I was informed by CSAFP Gen. Felimon Santos that he tested positive [for] COVID-10, the result he got yesterday,” Lorenzana said.
Lorenzana also said he will undergo self-quarantine beginning Friday after he was exposed to the military chief.
Santos went on home quarantine after announcing early this week that a senior military official and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.
The couple were brought to the AFP Medical Center in Quezon City.
Three senators tested positive for COVID-19: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.
In the House of Representatives, Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) announced he was diagnosed to have COVID-19.
The Philippines has 707 cases of the new coronavirus—45 of whom have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from News5
Venezuela reports its first coronavirus death after a 47-year-old man with a pre-existing lung disease died.
The man from the northern Aragua state had previously suffered from an "occupational disease in the lungs," Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez says in a television address.
The patient had been admitted to a private clinic suffering from pneumonia and three days later tested positive for COVID-19, Rodriguez says. ?— AFP
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is blocking a joint response that EU leaders are trying to put together to the coronavirus crisis, an Italian government source said Thursday.
Conte told other European leaders that Italy wanted the EU to apply "innovative financial instruments truly adapted to a war," the AGI news agency reported, confirming the prime minister was blocking the draft response being discussed at the videoconference. — AFP
The Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa will go into "total confinement" for four days from Saturday to help contain the spread of coronavirus, authorities say.
Governor Gentiny Ngobila decrees intermittent four-day confinements over three weeks, according to a speech seen by AFP. The city will be on lockdown for four days followed by two days to allow residents to shop followed by another four-day lockdown, in a rotation continued for the three-week period. — AFP
There are more than half a million declared cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1920 GMT.
At least 501,556 infections have been recorded across 182 countries, including 22,920 deaths, according to an AFP calculation based on official country data and World Health Organization figures.
The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients requiring hospitalisation. — AFP
