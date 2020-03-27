LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Gen. Felimon Santos Jr, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff, talks to Zamboanga City journalists after talking to troops of the Western Mindanao Command
The STAR/Roel Pareño
Philippines’ top military official tests positive for COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 12:22pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:54 p.m.) — Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced Friday.

“This morning I was informed by CSAFP Gen. Felimon Santos that he tested positive [for] COVID-10, the result he got yesterday,” Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana also said he will undergo self-quarantine beginning Friday after he was exposed to the military chief.

Santos went on home quarantine after announcing early this week that a senior military official and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The couple were brought to the AFP Medical Center in Quezon City. 

Three senators tested positive for COVID-19: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara. 

In the House of Representatives, Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) announced he was diagnosed to have COVID-19.

The Philippines has 707 cases of the new coronavirus—45 of whom have died. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from News5

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES FELIMON SANTOS JR. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 27, 2020 - 12:02pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 27, 2020 - 12:02pm

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

March 27, 2020 - 9:59am

Venezuela reports its first coronavirus death after a 47-year-old man with a pre-existing lung disease died.

The man from the northern Aragua state had previously suffered from an "occupational disease in the lungs," Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez says in a television address.

The patient had been admitted to a private clinic suffering from pneumonia and three days later tested positive for COVID-19, Rodriguez says. ?— AFP

March 27, 2020 - 7:53am

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is blocking a joint response that EU leaders are trying to put together to the coronavirus crisis, an Italian government source said Thursday.

Conte told other European leaders that Italy wanted the EU to apply "innovative financial instruments truly adapted to a war," the AGI news agency reported, confirming the prime minister was blocking the draft response being discussed at the videoconference. — AFP

March 27, 2020 - 7:53am

The Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa will go into "total confinement" for four days from Saturday to help contain the spread of coronavirus, authorities say.

Governor Gentiny Ngobila decrees intermittent four-day confinements over three weeks, according to a speech seen by AFP. The city will be on lockdown for four days followed by two days to allow residents to shop followed by another four-day lockdown, in a rotation continued for the three-week period. — AFP

March 27, 2020 - 7:52am

There are more than half a million declared cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1920 GMT. 

At least 501,556 infections have been recorded across 182 countries, including 22,920 deaths, according to an AFP calculation based on official country data and World Health Organization figures.

The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients requiring hospitalisation. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bongbong Marcos' family, staff take COVID-19 tests which turn out negative
1 day ago
(Updated) The entire household of former senator Bongbong Marcos undertook tests for the novel coronavirus disease. It took...
Headlines
fbfb
Champion of child health, pillar of Infectious Disease medicine in Philippines dies of COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Dr. Salvacion Rodriguez-Gatchalian passed away on Thursday, March 26, her sister Ruby Rodriguez announced.
Headlines
fbfb
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 days ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Unwell’ Bongbong resting at home
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been feeling unwell after coming home from Spain and has taken...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines’ COVID-19 cases soar past 700 as UN warns ‘whole of humanity’ at risk from pandemic
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
The number of confirmed cases worldwide surpassed 450,000, 20,000 of whom died.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Officials deny rumors of total, extended lockdown amid COVID-19 threat
1 hour ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles asked the public to wait for official announcements.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Balikatan exercises canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
This year's joint Philippine-US Balikatan exercises will no longer push through due to concerns on the new coronavirus p...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Media no longer allowed inside Palace's briefing room during Luzon-wide lockdown
2 hours ago
Only resource speaker/s, cameraman from the Radio Television Malacañang and one moderator from the Office of Global...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DepEd confirms Mandaluyong official positive for COVID-19
2 hours ago
A Department of Education official who visited the recently held National Festival of Talents and National Schools Press Conference...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
DOH: Koko breached quarantine protocols
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III breached quarantine protocols when he showed up at the Makati Medical Center...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with