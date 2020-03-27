LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Angara was found positive for the flu virus 10 days after he took the test on March 16.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File
Angara, Rizal governor test positive for COVID
Cecille Suerte Felipe (The Philippine Star) - March 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sonny Angara yesterday tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019, becoming the third senator to be infected with COVID-19.

“I regret to announce that today, March 26, I received my test result and it is positive for COVID-19. I have been feeling symptoms such as mild fever, cough, headache and general weakness,” he said. “I have not been in contact with the public since taking the test on March 16. I ask for your prayers that together we are able to pull through this challenge. Let us continue to support the government’s efforts to fight the spread of the virus. Let us support our frontliners on the streets and hospital emergency rooms.”

Angara said he did not attend the special session of the Senate on Monday as he has been on self-quarantine after he and other senators were exposed to a resource person who had tested positive for COVID 19.

He is the third senator to have contracted the disease following Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III.

Rizal gov tests positive

Rizal Gov. Rebecca Ynares has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her son, former Antipolo City mayor Casimiro Ynares III.

She is on self-quarantine and in stable condition, the younger Ynares said.

The governor had no travel history and may have been infected with the virus during interactions with her constituents, he said.

Former governor Casimiro Ynares Jr. is also on quarantine as a precaution.

The younger Ynares urged those who had close contact with his parents to undergo medical examination and 14-day quarantine.

Ynares appealed for prayers from the public for his parents and other COVID-19 patients.

Lucy Gomez ends quarantine

Leyte Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez will end her 14-day quarantine today amid exposure to possible COVID-19 carriers.

“I am well and ending the quarantine with no symptoms. God bless and protect us all,” Gomez said in a statement.

Her brother, Kananga Mayor Matt Torres, and municipal administrator Adelito Solibaga also went on quarantine.

We knew the protocols. We went on self-quarantine as soon as we arrived in Ormoc from Manila on March 13," Gomez said.–  With Emmanuel Tupas, Miriam Desacada, Raymund Catindig

 

