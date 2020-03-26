Task force COVID-19 to conduct meetings via telecon after exposure with solon affected

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) will now conduct meetings through teleconference as some officials who were exposed to a lawmaker infected with the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) undergo self quarantine.

Some Cabinet members met with congressional leaders last March 21 in Malacañang to discuss the proposal to grant President Rodrigo Duterte additional powers to combat COVID-19. One of the lawmakers who attended the meeting, ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Yap, tested positive for COVID-19.

"The IATF will continue to meet via teleconference," Cabinet Secretary and IATF spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a text message Thursday.

"We will use the technology that we have on hand so that our work proceeds unhampered. Despite these challenges, your government will continue to work even harder to beat COVID-19," he added.

Nograles said he would undergo voluntary self-quarantine and would work from home until doctors declare that he no longer poses a risk to others.

"Allow me to reiterate that the number one priority at this point is eliminating COVID-19. When in doubt, stay at home," he said.

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista and Sen. Christopher Go have announced that they would also go into self-quarantine.

Malacañang through presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo has asked those who were in physical contact with Yap to undergo the 14-day quarantine.

COVID-19, which has been declared a global pandemic, has infected more than 700 persons in the country and has left more than 30 others dead.

Duterte has placed the entire Luzon under a lockdown to contain the disease.