LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Philippine Medical Association said Senator Koko Pimentel ignored hospital protocol.
Facebook / Senator Koko Pimentel
Please follow protocols, Philippine Medical Association urges politicians
(Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The foremost group for medical practitioners in the Philippines added its voice to mounting criticism against Sen. Koko Pimentel, who has been found to have broken self-quarantine at least twice while waiting for the results of his COVID-19 test.

The public, particularly those who have potential symptoms of COVID-19, are supposed to stay at home while Luzon is in an enhanced community quarantine.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Philippine Medical Association, a member of the World Medical Association, said that Pimentel placed the lives of doctors and nurses at risk when he breached his quarantine.

The association also expressed solidarity with the members of the Makati Medical Center, whose management earlier slammed the senator for his "irresponsible and reckless action." 

READ: S&R workers now also under quarantine because of Pimentel

Pimentel, in interviews on Wednesday, said that he was rarely in public while on self-quarantine, but he has been confirmed to have gone out anyway.

As a result, workers in both the Makati Medical Center and the S&R Membership Shopping Center branch at BGC have been placed under quarantine. 

He is facing possible charges as a lawyer on Thursday announced that he is in the process of drafting a formal complaint against the lawmaker. 

READ: Lawyer readies complaint vs Pimentel for breaching quarantine protocol

According to the PMA, by deciding to remain in Makati Medical Center despite receiving information that he was a carrier, the senator blatantly ignored the protocols of the hospital.

For the association, this obligation to comply weighed doubly on the senator because he is an elected public official. 

"Knowing him as a person of his stature, he should have placed above all the well-being of the health workforce who are already working so hard to curb the problem," their statement read. 

In their statement, the PMA extended their appeal to other public officials, whom they asked not to be "treated as VIPs" after it was reported that a number of senators who were not symptomatic had themselves tested for the new pathogen earlier this week despite health department guidelines stating that only those with symptoms may be tested. 

Pimentel has admitted to having flu-like symptoms.

The doctors' association also called attention to the diminishing number of health workers and resources in the fight against COVID-19. 

READ: Groups call for COVID-19 testing, better support and pay for health workers

"Publicly known is the already dwindling number of frontline doctors and nurses and we could not afford more of this to happen," they said.

"The PMA thus calls upon our government officials to please refrain from being treated as VIP's and better, please follow protocols as we are all in this fight together." — Franco Luna

KOKO PIMENTEL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bongbong Marcos' family, staff take COVID-19 tests which turn out negative
4 hours ago
(Updated) The entire household of former senator Bongbong Marcos undertook tests for the novel coronavirus disease. It took...
Headlines
fbfb
Champion of child health, pillar of Infectious Disease medicine in Philippines dies of COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Dr. Salvacion Rodriguez-Gatchalian passed away on Thursday, March 26, her sister Ruby Rodriguez announced.
Headlines
fbfb
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ: No arrest, no action on Pimentel's breach of hospital protocol sans complaint
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
Under the law, “non-cooperation of the person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by...
Headlines
fbfb
S&R workers now also under quarantine because of Pimentel
4 hours ago
The senator has been on the receiving end of much criticism after he repeatedly breached his self-quarantine despite knowing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 minutes ago
Medical supply producers urged: Don't export, let local health workers use products
By Alexis Romero | 2 minutes ago
As some hospitals taking care of patients infected with 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are running out of equipment,...
Headlines
fbfb
21 minutes ago
Palace: Dormers with hometowns in Luzon encouraged to go home
By Alexis Romero | 21 minutes ago
“They can go home. In fact, we are encouraging students who are living in dorms. If their hometown is just within the...
Headlines
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Nine doctors die from COVID-19 in Philippines
50 minutes ago
Nine doctors have died in the Philippines from the coronavirus, the country's top medical association said Thursday,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
SC justice's staff member tests positive on COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka confirmed that a staff member of Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier tested positive on the novel...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with