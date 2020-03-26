DOH: Too early to tell if Philippines winning against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that it was still too early to tell whether the tide against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had shifted amid the enhanced community quarantine.
As of this writing, the national count of COVID-19 patients has eclipsed 600 after the Department of Health recorded 84 more patients on Wednesday. This, as the country is still under a nationwide state of calamity after President Rodrigo Duterte said that the number of cases was still steadily rising despite government intervention.
According to the health chief, the Philippines was looking to take the lead of Wuhan, the pathogen's place of origin, in dealing with the virus.
“It is hard to say right now. It is still too early and premature,” Duque said in Filipino on Thursday in an interview with radio dzBB.
“The cases there [in Wuhan] only really started going down in March, at around the first weeks of March,” he added.
"Right now, it is down to zero to just one case per day, and they're mostly imported cases."
Mass testing
Duque again expressed apprehension towards the idea of implementing mass testing measures in the country.
"That's hard to do. How do you identify mass testing? Will you need each and every Filipino to be tested? No other country can do mass testing to that extent. You'll need to rationalize that. For me, we'll prioritize vulnerable, high risk groups," he said in a mix of Filipino and English.
"Testing isn't medicine or treatment. If you know you have [similar] symptoms, like shortness of breath, fever, dry cough, colds, you have to manage it as COVID-19 already."
"If you have these symptoms, why wait for a test? Do it already. You assume [that you have it.]"
The health chief also disclosed that the department had already reached out to China to ask for more test kits, although he said there was no guarantee yet that their request would be granted. — Franco Luna
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
Sen. Sonny Angara announces that he tested positive for COVID-19.
"I have been feeling some symptoms like mild fever, cough, headaches and general weakness . I have not been in contact with the public since taking the test last March 16," Angara says in a statement.
"I ask for your prayers that together we are able to pull through this tremendous challenge," he adds.
Sen. Imee Marcos confirms her brother former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. took a test for the coronavirus two nights ago.
According to Imee, her younger brother Bongbong came back from Spain "unwell" and is now "getting better at home."
The defeated vice presidential bet has yet to receive the result of his test.
More than 450,000 cases of new coronavirus have been officially reported worldwide since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday.
At least 450,876 cases of infection, including 20,647 deaths, have been reported in 182 countries and territories, in particular in China with 81,218 cases, of which 3,821 were fatal, and in Italy with 74,386 cases, the country hardest hit by fatalities with 7,503 deaths. — AFP
ACT-CIS Party list Rep. Eric Go Yap, who chairs the House committee on games and amusements, says he tested positive for COVID-19.
He attended the special session of the House of Representatives on March 23.
"Humihingi ako ng patawad at pag-unawa mula sa mga taong nakasalamuha ko. I was paranoid dahil may kaunting ubo akong naramdaman but I felt it was normal for me. Mas nag-ingat tayo dahil wala pang resulta ang test ko. Those who know me personally know that I practice good personal hygiene. But it didn’t spare me from this virus," Yap says in a statement.
The Big 4 universities, which include De La Salle University-Manila, Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines - Diliman and the University of Santo Tomas request to the Commission on Higher Education for the suspension of online classes in higher educational institutions nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also ask for the "distribution of online materials for self-learning, and the granting of leniency towards the adjustment of the academic calendar."
