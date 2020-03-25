Stranded foreigners can leave Philippines anytime

MANILA, Philippines — Foreigners who are stranded because of the implementation of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine may now leave the country anytime.

According to Resolution No. 15 issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), overseas Filipino workers, permanent residents of foreign jurisdictions, and stranded foreign nationals leaving for abroad through any of the ports in Luzon shall be allowed to leave the Philippines "without any impediment."

The new directive rescinds a protocol which stated that foreigners and OFWs leaving for abroad can leave anytime provided they present proof of international travel itinerary scheduled within 24 hours.

Departing passengers may only be accompanied by not more than one person when traveling to any international port. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration has been directed to provide transportation to OFWs leaving for abroad.



Stranded Filipino or foreign passengers are also allowed to book hotels and seek temporary accommodations. For hotel and other forms of accommodations, single occupancy of rooms will only be required for health workers and repatriated OFWs. Double occupancy of rooms shall be allowed for other individuals not falling within the two categories, subject to the guidelines of the health department.

Outbound and repatriated OFWs and stranded foreign nationals shall be granted "free and unimpeded access" to and from national government facilities like airports, ferries and bus terminals.

The IATF has also designated the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) as the main coordinating body for all domestic donations related to the fight against COVID-19. The OCD can receive all domestic financial donations and deposit them to the treasury bureau. Agencies that received donations in kind should also report to the OCD. International donations will be evaluated and decided on by a technical working group composed of representatives from the OCD, foreign affairs, interior, budget and finance departments.