LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Stranded passengers set up camp at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City after their flights were canceled due to the threat of heavy rain and strong winds brought by Typhoon Tisoy.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File photo
Stranded foreigners can leave Philippines anytime
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 7:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreigners who are stranded because of the implementation of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine may now leave the country anytime.

According to Resolution No. 15 issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), overseas Filipino workers, permanent residents of foreign jurisdictions, and stranded foreign nationals leaving for abroad through any of the ports in Luzon shall be allowed to leave the Philippines "without any impediment."

The new directive rescinds a protocol which stated that foreigners and OFWs leaving for abroad can leave anytime provided they present proof of international travel itinerary scheduled within 24 hours.

Departing passengers may only be accompanied by not more than one person when traveling to any international port. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration has been directed to provide transportation to OFWs leaving for abroad.
 
Stranded Filipino or foreign passengers are also allowed to book hotels and seek temporary accommodations. For hotel and other forms of accommodations, single occupancy of rooms will only be required for health workers and repatriated OFWs. Double occupancy of rooms shall be allowed for other individuals not falling within the two categories, subject to the guidelines of the health department.

Outbound and repatriated OFWs and stranded foreign nationals shall be granted "free and unimpeded access" to and from national government facilities like airports, ferries and bus terminals.

The IATF has also designated the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) as the main coordinating body for all domestic donations related to the fight against COVID-19. The OCD can receive all domestic financial donations and deposit them to the treasury bureau. Agencies that received donations in kind should also report to the OCD. International donations will be evaluated and decided on by a technical working group composed of representatives from the OCD, foreign affairs, interior, budget and finance departments.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
What you need to know about curfews amid Luzon quarantine
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
While curfews may be imposed during certain situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, some penalties may be legally infirm...
Headlines
fbfb
'Former barrio doctor, always a frontliner': Dr. Jaochico passes away due to COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
As the family mourns, Cielo asked: “Please do not remember him as someone who just died because of COVID-19. Sobrang...
Headlines
fbfb
Pimentel becomes second senator to test positive for COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Pimentel said he “tried my best” to limit his movement since the last session day on March 11.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 84 new COVID-19 cases, national total now at 636
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
(Updated) The confirmed new coronavirus infections in the Philippines soared toward 636 Wednesday afternoon as President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 minutes ago
DOJ: No arrest, no action on Pimentel's breach of hospital protocol sans complaint
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 minutes ago
Under the law, “non-cooperation of the person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by...
Headlines
fbfb
17 minutes ago
Rep. Eric Go Yap tests positive for COVID-19
17 minutes ago
"I attended the meeting and was careful the whole time knowing na I could potentially be a carrier of the virus," he sai...
Headlines
fbfb
41 minutes ago
Commuter group hopes for limited PUV operations instead of transport ban
By Franco Luna | 41 minutes ago
"People need to go to the market to buy food, to the pharmacies to buy medicine, and to the hospital to get operated on. How...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte's expanded powers under Bayanihan Act defined but possibly indefinite
Although these powers are the president's to wield temporarily, there exists the stark possibility that this may be extended....
1 hour ago
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with