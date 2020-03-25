Voter's ID not needed to secure quarantine pass — DILG

MANILA, Philippines — Voters' identification cards are not needed to secure quarantine passes or food packs, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Wednesday.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said barangay officials should not treat the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine as if it were an election campaign.

"Voter's ID is not a requirement for you to be given food or quarantine passed," Año said in a televised interview.

"The election is still far off," he added in Filipino.

Quarantine passes are given to persons designated by their families to go out to buy supplies while Luzon is under a lockdown. The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has clarified that quarantine passes are for free and should not be used as a tool for extortion.

DILG undersecretary and spokesman Jonathan Malaya said requiring residents to present voters ID for quarantine passes or food packs is illegal.

"It's the time to help others, a time to display good governance and good leadership. It's not the time for politics," he said in a television interview.

Año warned local officials not to overstep their bounds, saying they may be suspended or dismissed for doing so.

"If a mayor or governor abuses his authority or defy an order, we can immediately put him under preventive suspension," the interior chief said.

"The president can also dismiss any local executive if needed. But for now, all LGUs (local government units) are complying (with the quarantine protocols)," he added.

Año also called on local governments to lift the window hours in groceries or markets to avoid crowding.

"With regard to supermarkets and markets, I'm advising all LGUss to lift what we call the window hours for marketing or buying because if you set window hours, there would be crowding of people. It should be at 12 hours and should observe strictly social distancing," he added.