Motorists pass through a disinfection gate installed at a checkpoint along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Tuesday midnight as a continued effort by the local government to ward off the spread of the COVID-19.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
All COVID-19 barangay checkpoints now under PNP supervision
(Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines — All barangay checkpoints set up to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus are now under the supervision of the Philippine National Police.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete announced this Wednesday saying, “No PNP, no barangay checkpoints.”

“PNP shall likewise orient barangay officials or officers on [Interagency Task Force] guidelines,” Perete added.

Quarantine control points were set up as Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine to restrict the movement of people outside their homes except workers who are in charge of health and other essential services.

During the month-long quarantine, there will be heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures.

In a PNP memorandum issued on March 23, quarantine control points shall be established by the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fire Protection from national down to the municipal level.

“All QCPs at the barangay level shall be coordinated with the municipal joint task group and to be supervised by the unit commanders or COPs,” the memorandum read.

“In this regard, all unit commanders or COPs shall ensure that all established QCPs at the municipal and barangay level are properly supervised. Likewise, ensure that it operates in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the national government,” it also read.

Last week, United Nations human rights experts urged governments to remain steadfast in maintaining a human rights-based approach to regulate this new coronavirus pandemic.

The Philippines has reported 553 cases of COVID-19, with the death toll rising to 35. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

