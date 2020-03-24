LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Motorists pass through a disinfection gate installed at a checkpoint along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on March, 24, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Palace hopes communist rebels will cooperate in fight against COVID-19
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 6:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Tuesday urged communist rebels to support the government's efforts to combat the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and to prove their sincerity to the peace process by not mobilizing their troops during the health crisis.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a 27-day ceasefire with the rebels to ensure the unhampered delivery of assistance to patients afflicted with COVID-19, an infectious disease that has afflicted more than 400 persons in the country. The unilateral ceasefire with the communists took effect last March 19 and will remain in effect until April 15.

Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman Jose Maria Sison previously questioned Dutetre's motive for declaring a ceasefire, saying there is no assurance that the declaration is based on national unity against the disease.

But the rebel leader, who has been on self-exile in the Netherlands since 1987, reversed his stance after the United Nations called for a global ceasefire so that warring parties can work together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Sison's recommendation to issue a ceasefire is a "positive development."

“It is about time they join the collective efforts of the nation to fight the spread of the coronavirus,” Panelo said in a text message.

Panelo said at a time when the Philippines is under a state of calamity and public health emergency, Filipinos deserve and need a "safe and peaceful environment where there is unimpeded movement of health workers, medical supplies, food, and other needs and services."

"We therefore welcome the cooperation of all, including those in the Left, to realize our goal of absolute peace during these times," Panelo said.

"As Mr. Sison proposes (a) concord to be realized during this global health crisis, it is also our hope that their group’s armed component on the ground would show genuine sincerity in laying down their arms and not use the occasion to mobilize their forces. The Palace looks forward that they would make good and stay true to their words," he added.

Last December, the President announced that he is willing to resume the peace talks with the communists, who have been waging an armed struggle against the government for 50 years, the longest in Asia. The announcement was a reversal of his 2017 decision to scrap the negotiations due to the successive rebel attacks against government troops.

Duterte placed the entire island of Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine from March 17 to April 13 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

