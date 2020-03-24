LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
A nearly empty road is seen in Manila on March 20, 2020, after the government imposed an enhanced community quarantine against the rising numbers of COVID-19 coronavirus infections.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Sison to recommend truce in response to UN call for global ceasefire amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2020 - 12:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Communist leader Jose Maria Sison on Tuesday said he is now recommending the issuance of a unilateral truce declaration as a response to the call of the United Nations for an immediate global ceasefire amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Sison, Communist Party of the Philippines, founding chairman initially refused to reciprocate the ceasefire declared by the government, calling it “premature, if now insincere and false.”

“I am advising the negotiating panel of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines to recommend to its principal, the NDFP National Council, the issuance of a unilateral ceasefire declaration by the CPP to the New People’s Army in order to respond to the call of UN secretary general Antonio Guterres for a global ceasefire between warring parties for the common purpose of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sison, also the NDFP chief political consultant, said.

Guterres, in a brief speech at the UN headquarters in New York, said it is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and “focus on the true fight of our lives.”

Experts expect the virus to wreak havoc in countries in conflict, which often are very poor and with fragile health care systems.

“The NDFP and the broad masses of the people themselves need to refrain from launching tactical offensives to gain more time and opportunity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and to look after the health and over-all welfare of the people in both urban and rural areas,” Sison said.

But the rebel leader said the once a unilateral ceasefire is declared, the NPA must be vigilant and prepared to act in self-defense against any tactical offensive launched by the military, police and paramilitary forces.

There are now 501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country after detecting 39 new infections. The death toll stood at 33, while 19 patients recovered. — with report from Agence France-Presse 

