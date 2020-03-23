DoTr apologizes for sharing link to poem 'thanking' coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Monday morning apologized for its post sharing the link to a poem “thanking” the coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives globally.

“We apologize for the recent post we shared featuring the poem and video of Polish vocalist/writer Riya Sokol, which is meant to provide an enlightening and awakening narrative into this pandemic,” DoTr said in a statement.

Earlier Monday, DoTr posted a link on its social media pages to the video featuring a poem, part of which said: “Thank you corona virus. Thank you for shaking us and showing us we’re dependent on something much bigger than we think.”

DoTR said that Sokol’s post made rounds in social media because “it presents a different perspective, one which gives humanity a reflective pause and appreciate what really matters in our lives.”

“We acknowledge that not all of our audience appreciate the underlying message of the poem and video, and we understand that some view it as an insensitive act. For that, we sincerely apologize,” DoTr also said.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus in the country, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine, restricting movement of millions and halting mass transportation.

Agence France Presse reported last week that the virus sent some 500 million people on lockdown as governments across the globe grapple with the rapidly spreading virus.

As of Sunday, the Philippines reported 380 infections in the country. There have been 25 fatalities due COVID-19, while 15 have so far recovered. – Kristine Joy Patag