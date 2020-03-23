LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
This photo taken on March 18, 2020 shows a man wears a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirius in Manila. Asian nations have imposed increasingly heavy measures to fight the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Philippines has ordered half its population of some 110 million to stay home.
AFP/Maria Tan
DoTr apologizes for sharing link to poem 'thanking' coronavirus
(Philstar.com) - March 23, 2020 - 11:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Monday morning apologized for its post sharing the link to a poem “thanking” the coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives globally.

“We apologize for the recent post we shared featuring the poem and video of Polish vocalist/writer Riya Sokol, which is meant to provide an enlightening and awakening narrative into this pandemic,” DoTr said in a statement.

Earlier Monday, DoTr posted a link on its social media pages to the video featuring a poem, part of which said: “Thank you corona virus. Thank you for shaking us and showing us we’re dependent on something much bigger than we think.”

DoTR said that Sokol’s post made rounds in social media because “it presents a different perspective, one which gives humanity a reflective pause and appreciate what really matters in our lives.”

“We acknowledge that not all of our audience appreciate the underlying message of the poem and video, and we understand that some view it as an insensitive act. For that, we sincerely apologize,” DoTr also said.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus in the country, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine, restricting movement of millions and halting mass transportation.

Agence France Presse reported last week that the virus sent some 500 million people on lockdown as governments across the globe grapple with the rapidly spreading virus.

As of Sunday, the Philippines reported 380 infections in the country. There have been 25 fatalities due COVID-19, while 15 have so far recovered. – Kristine Joy Patag

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 23, 2020 - 1:09pm

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

March 23, 2020 - 1:09pm

There are now 396 confirmed cases of the deadly novel virus in the Philippines, the Department of Health said.

March 23, 2020 - 12:07pm

House debate on emergency powers starts

Minority Leader  Benny Abante (Manila), minority leader, points out President Duterte has been able to implement an enhanced community quarantine and curfew and closure of businesses without emergency powers.

Also asks whether the executive has standards or guidelines on when the government will take over privately-owned businesses and utilities.

Clarifies before asking questions that he agrees with passing the bill, but that he is asking for "our country's knowledge and information."

March 23, 2020 - 11:19am

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea says buzz over the proposal to give the government the power to take over establishments is unnecessary.

"Even as originally worded, the intent of the proposal was simply to grant to government a stand-by power.  It is a power which do not consider to be exercised at all times," he says.

He says that the "virus is so unpredictable," and that the power is meant only for the worst-case scenario.

March 22, 2020 - 6:37pm

More than 500 members of the staff of the UST hospital are under quarantine for possible novel coronavirus, The Varsitarian—the university's official student publication—reports.

Among those under quarantine are consultants, fellows, nurses and aides who have been exposed to confirmed and potential COVID-19 patients.

March 22, 2020 - 3:44pm

The Senate will seek to declare a state of national emergency and grant President Rodrigo Duterte "emergency powers subject to...limitations," including reports to Congress on orders and other issuances under those powers.

According to a draft of the bill, a copy of which was obtained by Philstar.com after ABS-CBN News first reported the story, the proposed Bayanihan Act of 2020 seeks to grant the president powers to "ensure that all Local Government Units are acting in line with the rules, regulations and directives issued by the National Government."

It also authorizes Duterte to, "when the public interest so requires, temporarily take over or direct the operation of any privately-owned public utility or business affected with public interest to be used in addressing the needs of the public" during the COVID-19 outbreak.

