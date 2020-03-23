CHR: Human rights, writ of habeas corpus remains during state of national emergency, calamity

MANILA, Philippines — A national state of emergency does not suspend human rights and the writ of habeas corpus in the country, the Commission and Human Rights said.
This follows Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Martin Diño’s remarks in a radio interview that “human rights are withdrawn during State of Emergency.”
Clips of Diño’s interview with DzBB on March 21 are making rounds online, where he said: “Wala na hong karapatan. Tandaan niyo, State of Emergency ngayon. Ang karapayan pantao ay nawawala pagdating ng State of Emergency... ‘Pag ka ho may state of emergency, ‘yung writ of habeas corpus ay nawawala na po yan.”
In a statement, the commission said “there may be acceptable restrictions” during the state of national emergency, such as freedom of movement in support of social distancing.
“But restrictions must also follow human rights standards, such that they should be lawful, necessary, proportionate, and should not be used to target specific groups, minorities or individuals,” the Commission stressed.
Government guidelines
President Rodrigo Duterte ordered an “enhanced community quarantine” across Luzon from March 17 to April 12, among the latest stringent measures enforced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
Under the guidelines, movement is restricted and only essential workers and those doing essential trips—such as buying groceries and medicines—are allowed to leave the house.
Duterte also issued Proclamation 929 and placed the entire country under State of Calamity due to the coronavirus disease on March 16. Prior to this, Duterte on March 8 declared public health emergency, through Proclamation 922.
Both declarations did not contain a provision declaring a suspension of the writ of habeas corpus—safeguards of against warrantless arrest—nor did it state that human rights are no longer given.
The Constitution also holds that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus shall only be suspended “in cases of invasion or rebellion or when the public safety requires it.”
CHR also pointed out that even DILG circular states that there shall be “no violations of human rights,” amid the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.
Part of the DILG Memorandum Circular 2020-062 reads: “LGUs are to ensure that no violations of human rights are committed by any border patrol staff or any employee or officer granted authority by it to perform tasks relative to the implementation and maintenance of the enhanced community quarantine.”
NUPL: There are and there should be rights during emergencies and calamities
The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers also stressed that “there are and should be” rights during emergencies and calamities, although these may be limited and regulated.
NUPL issued a legal opinion on Sunday night on questions relating to the quarantine enforced across Luzon.
The group of lawyers noted that even with the most extreme situation, the Constitution, which includes the Bill of Rights and Social Justice provisions, remains operative.
“The right to life, to health, to basic social services, to free expression, free press, participation in matters of public concern, and many other basic rights are not quarantined, and even gain more importance and significance during situations such as the present one,” they added.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
More than 500 members of the staff of the UST hospital are under quarantine for possible novel coronavirus, The Varsitarian—the university's official student publication—reports.
Among those under quarantine are consultants, fellows, nurses and aides who have been exposed to confirmed and potential COVID-19 patients.
The Senate will seek to declare a state of national emergency and grant President Rodrigo Duterte "emergency powers subject to...limitations," including reports to Congress on orders and other issuances under those powers.
According to a draft of the bill, a copy of which was obtained by Philstar.com after ABS-CBN News first reported the story, the proposed Bayanihan Act of 2020 seeks to grant the president powers to "ensure that all Local Government Units are acting in line with the rules, regulations and directives issued by the National Government."
It also authorizes Duterte to, "when the public interest so requires, temporarily take over or direct the operation of any privately-owned public utility or business affected with public interest to be used in addressing the needs of the public" during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pasig City will not be issuing Quarantine Passes, Mayor Vico Sotto announces Sunday.
"Upon clarification with the [PNP National Capital Region Police Office] and [Joint Task Force CV Shield]: We do not need Quarantine Passes within Pasig jurisdiction," Sotto says in an announcement on social media.
"Wag na natin dagdagan ang requirements. Magiging karagdagang person-to-person contact lang ito. Subject to abuse and misuse din ito," he also says.
(Let's not add to the requirements. This will just be an additional person-to-person contact. It is also subject to abuse and misuse.)
More here: What are quarantine passes and why are they handed out during Luzon-wide lockdown?
Globe Telecom announces that its HomeSURF199 will receive a big data boost amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
The data allocation will be from 22GB to 30GB, starting March 21 to April 21.
The city government of Las Piñas imposes a 24-hour curfew to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As of this writing, there is no ordinance yet about the 24-hour curfew.
