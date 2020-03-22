Coordinate with Health department on COVID-19 test kits, LGUs told

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Sunday called on local governments to inform the Department of Health about their plans to acquire testing kits for the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"All LGUs must first coordinate with DOH prior to acquiring, purchasing or utilizing testing kits within their respective territorial jurisdictions," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a televised press briefing, citing an amended IATF resolution.

Officials had admitted that the limited number of test kits may have caused the unintentional underreporting of COVID-19 cases.

Last Thursday, Nograles said the government may update its protocols on testing persons being investigated for COVID-19 once it receives a "considerable" number of test kits from various sources.

Government health personnel test people who displayed symptoms of the disease, which has so far infected 380 persons in the country and has left 25 others dead.

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine has to validate the accuracy of testing kits before they are used, Nograles said.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III had given assurance that the Philippines would have enough testing kits during the entire duration of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine period. The lockdown, which was intended to contain the disease, started last March 17 and will end on April 13.

The health chief said 500 testing kits from South Korea were delivered last Friday and about 5,000 to 10,000 units more are expected to arrive in the coming days. The DOH has also received 2,000 testing kits from China.

Response teams

The IATF has also formed response cluster and incident management teams at the national, regional and local levels.

Nograles said the DOH would be the overall lead for the response clusters while the Department of Interior and Local Government would lead the incident management teams.

The headquarters of the national IATF, response cluster and incident management teams will be at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Commissioned Officers Clubhouse in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City. The regional Inter-Agency Task Groups for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will be led by regional directors of the DOH. - Alexis Romero