Duque tests negative for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Wala ho siyang nararamdamang sintomas at lumabas na po ang kanyang resulta kagabi at ito ay negatibo,” Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a telephone interview over radio station DZBB on Sunday morning

(He is not experiencing any symptoms and last night, his results came out and he tested negative for COVID-19.)

The health official said Duque is recovering and working from home.

“Ngayon po ang ating secretary of health, still working at home. Makakakausap pa lang ho namin. Siya po ay na sa maayos na kundisyon.”

(Our secretary of health is still working at home presently. We are just about to reach out to him. His condition is okay.)