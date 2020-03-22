LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Kuha ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Duque tests negative for COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2020 - 10:41am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Wala ho siyang nararamdamang sintomas at lumabas na po ang kanyang resulta kagabi at ito ay negatibo,” Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a telephone interview over radio station DZBB on Sunday morning

(He is not experiencing any symptoms and last night, his results came out and he tested negative for COVID-19.)

The health official said Duque is recovering and working from home.

“Ngayon po ang ating secretary of health, still working at home. Makakakausap pa lang ho namin. Siya po ay na sa maayos na kundisyon.”

(Our secretary of health is still working at home presently. We are just about to reach out to him. His condition is okay.)

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH FRANCISCO DUQUE III MARIA ROSARIO VERGEIRE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines reports 77 new COVID-19 cases; infection count now at 307
19 hours ago
The Philippines reported 77 new coronavirus infections on Saturday afternoon, continuing an upward trend that brought...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines' leading scholar on China, security studies dies of COVID-19
1 day ago
(Updated) Aileen Baviera passed away early Saturday morning at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.
Headlines
fbfb
A few things COVID-19 data from the Department of Health don't show
Only about one in every 100,000 Filipinos have been tested for COVID-19.
21 hours ago
Headlines
Former UP dean, House employee among latest COVID deaths
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
A University of the Philippines political science professor and former dean has died of severe pneumonia caused by coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Healthcare manpower crisis looms in 2 months
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Doctors and health workers may themselves end up as patients or worse in two to three months if they continue with their heavy...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
4 more test kits get special license for commercial use
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a special license for four more test kit brands for coronavirus disease 2019 from...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
House sets historic text voting at session
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
For the first time, House members are set to vote via text messaging and online video conferencing to replace floor deliberations...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DPWH: 125 evacuation centers ready for COVID patients
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
Some 125 evacuation centers were completed by the Department of Public Works and Highways in various parts of the country...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DOH records 77 new COVID-19 cases
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 307.
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Tracker teams formed vs hoarders, profiteers
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has ordered the Philippine National Police to form tracker teams to go after hoarders...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with