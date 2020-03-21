LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A man speaks to a nurse during a COVID-19 novel coronavirus test at a testing booth outside Yangji hospital in Seoul on March 17, 2020.
AFP/Ed Jones
South Korea reports first Filipino COVID-19 patient
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 21, 2020 - 9:11am

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino based in South Korea was confirmed to have caught COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 infection involving a Filipino in the East Asian nation.

The Philippine Embassy in South Korea said the patient traveled overseas before exhibiting symptoms. He was tested at a hospital in South Korea on Thursday and was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

“The Embassy is in close coordination with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities and stands ready to extend assistance to the COVID-19 positive Filipino national as needed,” it said.

South Korea was once the hardest-hit country outside China, where the virus first emerged late last year, but appears to have brought the situation under control, thanks to its massive testing and contact-tracing effort.

The country’s KCDC said 87 new cases were detected on Friday, taking the total to 8,652. The death toll stood at 94.

OFW in Kuwait

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait on Thursday reported that a female domestic worker contracted COVID-19, making her the first confirmed Filipino case of the new coronavirus in the Gulf state.

She is currently in stable condition.

The virus has infected more than 250,000 people across the globe and killed more than 11,000.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOUTH KOREA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alcohol hoarders fall in raids
By Romina Cabrera | 9 hours ago
Police have arrested separately in Manila and Caloocan City three people caught selling overpriced alcohol, which has greatly...
Headlines
fbfb
Summer is here; will virus go away?
By Ding Cervantes | 9 hours ago
Summer is officially here, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administratio...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro cops prepared to address possible looting
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office is ready to deal with looters, but reports of looting incidents circulating on social...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to LGUs: Stand down, follow guidelines
By Christina Mendez | 9 hours ago
President Duterte has appealed to the nation to follow the guidelines laid down by the national government for addressing...
Headlines
fbfb
Oil prices seen P3 lower
By Danessa Rivera | 9 hours ago
Another round of massive fuel price reductions, including P2 per liter for diesel and P3 per liter for gasoline, I set after...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Philippines a 'happier' country at 52nd place in the world — UN report
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The Philippines ranked higher than its Southeast Asian peers such as Thailand (54th), Malaysia (82nd), Vietnam (83rd), Indonesia...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Hospitals send SOS PGH, Caloocan hospital to get COVID cases
By Sheila Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
At The Medical City in Pasig, about 140 doctors and nurses are now on quarantine, with some doctors on respirators, after...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
PNP, NBI target fake news peddlers
By Christina Mendez | 9 hours ago
The Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation will trace the sources of fake news on alleged robberies...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Priests seek to exorcise pandemic through prayer
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Catholic exorcists are storming the heavens with prayers to end the global scourge of the coronavirus disease 2019.
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
DPWH fields shuttle buses for health workers
By Robertzon Ramirez | 9 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has deployed 74 shuttle vehicles to provide free rides for health workers going...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with