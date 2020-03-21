Metro cops prepared to address possible looting

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office is ready to deal with looters, but reports of looting incidents circulating on social media are false, the NCRPO commander said yesterday.

“We have a contingency plan for looting to be implemented immediately,” NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas assured the public.

He said security measures have been implemented in and around supermarkets in Metro Manila to prevent looting.

“I would like to reiterate to the public that no such looting was yet reported to have happened in the metro. The photo circulating on social media showing people who climbed McKinley Hill subdivision’s wall is not true,” Sinas said, referring to the area in Taguig.

He also clarified that an alleged looting incident in Binondo, Manila on March 18 was actually a snatching incident involving a Chinese national and a child in conflict with the law.

80% drop in crime rate

The crime rate in Metro Manila went down by 80 percent since the initial implementation of the community quarantine last weekend, Sinas also said.

“A major drop, 80 percent decrease in crimes… There is a decrease and we are observing it because there are no people in the streets but despite everything, cops are still apprehending abusive people,” he said, but did not provide figures.

Hard-pressed

Meanwhile, some tricycle and jeepney drivers, displaced workers and other individuals who live a hand-to-mouth existence are saying “they may be forced to steal if their families experience hunger.”

Jeepney driver Edgardo Monteclaro, who plies the Monumento-Baclaran route, said the government should have given them at least one week to work and earn some cash so they could buy and save food.

“We are now hard-pressed to survive. The problem now is where we are going to get our next meal. I still have a four-month-old baby and I don’t even know where to get his milk because no stores would give us credit,” he said.

Taxi driver Reynaldo Alcala’s interview with ABS-CBN went viral when he broke down after he was apprehended for plying the streets.

“We will go hungry if we do not work. We do not have money to buy rice. It is hard to be poor,” he said in Filipino.

There are nearly 400,000 taxi drivers in Metro Manila.

Pateros, Taguig officials get flak

Officials of a barangay in Pateros and two more in Taguig drew flak for allegedly failing to enforce social distancing and for charging fees for quarantine passes.

Facebook users posted photos and videos allegedly showing that Barangay Sta. Ana, Pateros chairman Venancia Santidad failed to enforce social distancing as residents lined up outside the barangay hall to get relief goods.

He was also filmed cursing as he drove away some residents.

Mayor Miguel Ponce III said in a statement that he ordered Santidad to explain why he should not be suspended or removed from office.

In Barangay Tanyag, Taguig, officials allegedly charged P50 for “quarantine passes” that would allow residents to leave their houses to buy food or medicine.

Netizen Jestoni Mascariñas Atienza caught on video crowds gathering outside stores in the same barangay.

Residents of Barangay Pinagsama had to line up at the barangay hall for relief goods.

Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano reprimanded barangay captains Nomie Veloria of Pinagsama and Cecilia Teodoro of Tanyag.

He ordered all businesses in Barangay Tanyag closed and directed the city government to take over the enforcement of the quarantine in Tanyag and in handing out relief goods in Pinagsama.

Only one person per family would be allowed outside and violators would be accosted, Cayetano said.

On top of situation

Following reports of hunger and social unrest among the poor, local officials of Manila, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela yesterday said they are on top of the situation.

Officials of the five cities said they have started packing food, which would be delivered in tranches by their respective social welfare departments, to the “poorest of the poor” and “displaced workers.”

Manila chief of staff Cesar Chavez said they are prepared to deliver food to every barangay in “three waves” to avoid people lining up on the street.

Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan supervised the repacking of goods at the city’s sports complex. The goods are enough to feed 2.5 million people, although the city only has around 1.6 million residents, he said.

“We have been working on this silently since the start of the lockdown. The key to all of this is management of resources. We do not know how long the lockdown will last,” Malapitan told The STAR.

Malabon has started distributing kalinga or care bags through its local social welfare office to at least 10,000 residents.

Mayor LenLen Oreta, who underwent self-quarantine, provided more than two tons of frozen chicken to barangays but some netizens said several households received tinola, a type of chicken stew, instead.

Oreta has also distributed to all barangays their respective shares from the local disaster fund totaling more than P11.5 million.

On Wednesday, city hall’s 49 carinderia partners spread across all 21 barangays fed almost 16,000 residents and distributed hot meals to indigents.

However, Malabon netizens said some of them did not receive anything from their barangay officials.

In Valenzuela, Mayor Rex Gatchalian announced that his constituents will receive food vouchers starting on Monday. The vouchers will be redeemable at all 21 barangay satellite offices scattered in the city. – With Ghio Ong