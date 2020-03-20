PGH ready to accept COVID-19 cases, but raises worry for other regular patients

MANILA, Philippines — Regular patients of the Philippine General Hospital may be put at risk as the government designates the Manila hospital as one of the medical facilities dedicated to attending to COVID-19 cases.

The Health department earlier on Friday directed UP-PGH to transform one building and the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City to serve those gravely with the novel coronavirus disease.

The move came following the appeal of an alliance of 11 private hospitals calling on the government and DOH to designate hospitals for the patients infected with the contagion, saying that a growing health crisis had begun to overwhelm healthcare centers.

News5 reported that Dr. Jonas del Rosario, PGH spokesperson, said that the hospital is prepared to accept patients infected with COVID-19 following Health Secretary Francisco Duque III’s announcements.

He, however, expressed in an interview with ONENews worry for the other patients who seek medical care from the tertiary public hospital.

“Sa ngayon po ay inaayos na namin ang posibilidad na mayroong mga pasyenteng ipapadala sa amin kagaya ng nabanggit hindi ganoon kadali na iurong ang mga ibang pasyenteng nandoon dahil ang PGH ay maraming serbisyong binibigay at maraming madidisplace na pasyente kung ito ay gawing exclusive na COVID center,” Del Rosario was quoted as saying in the report.

(For now we are preparing for the possibility that there will be patients that will be sent to us like what was announced, but it will not be that easy for other patients who are at PGH since the hospital is giving other services at many will be displaced if this will be made exclusive as COVID Center.)

The alliance of private hospitals, in their statement Thursday, said they are “ready to take in the non-COVID-19 patients of the designated COVID-19 hospitals, and if necessary, provide temporary practice privileges to their medical staff whose (non-COVID-19) patients will be transferred to our hospitals.”

It, however, remains unclear whether the transferred patients and their families will be charged the same rates in the private facilities that they would pay for in the public hospitals.

The report also said that Dr. Gap Legaspi, PGH director, coordinated with DOH to discuss concerns and guidelines for the government’s move.

PGH will also reportedly try to reserve 30 beds in their Intensive Care Unit and 150 beds in their wards for COVID-19 patients.

Del Rosario also urged the Health department to coordinate with public hospitals for expertise and human resources support.

“Isa sa mga dapat mangyari bago matanggap ng PGH ang ganyang agreement ay commitment ng DOH pati mga private hospitals na nagsulat na tutulungan daw nila in terms of human resources,” he added.

(One of the things that should happen before the PGH accepts that agreement is commitment from the DOH and private hospitals that they will help in terms of human resources.)

Just this week, PGH and the UP Medicine Student Council called for donations of surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves, surgical gowns and alcohol for interns and hospital staff.

On Friday, DOH said there are 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, recording a total of 230 infections.

The Philippines also recorded one new fatality, bringing the death toll to 18. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5