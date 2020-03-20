PGH ready to accept COVID-19 cases, but raises worry for other regular patients

MANILA, Philippines — Regular patients of the Philippine General Hospital may be put at risk as the government designates the Manila hospital as one of the medical facilities dedicated to attending to COVID-19 cases.
The Health department earlier on Friday directed UP-PGH to transform one building and the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City to serve those gravely with the novel coronavirus disease.
The move came following the appeal of an alliance of 11 private hospitals calling on the government and DOH to designate hospitals for the patients infected with the contagion, saying that a growing health crisis had begun to overwhelm healthcare centers.
News5 reported that Dr. Jonas del Rosario, PGH spokesperson, said that the hospital is prepared to accept patients infected with COVID-19 following Health Secretary Francisco Duque III’s announcements.
He, however, expressed in an interview with ONENews worry for the other patients who seek medical care from the tertiary public hospital.
“Sa ngayon po ay inaayos na namin ang posibilidad na mayroong mga pasyenteng ipapadala sa amin kagaya ng nabanggit hindi ganoon kadali na iurong ang mga ibang pasyenteng nandoon dahil ang PGH ay maraming serbisyong binibigay at maraming madidisplace na pasyente kung ito ay gawing exclusive na COVID center,” Del Rosario was quoted as saying in the report.
(For now we are preparing for the possibility that there will be patients that will be sent to us like what was announced, but it will not be that easy for other patients who are at PGH since the hospital is giving other services at many will be displaced if this will be made exclusive as COVID Center.)
The alliance of private hospitals, in their statement Thursday, said they are “ready to take in the non-COVID-19 patients of the designated COVID-19 hospitals, and if necessary, provide temporary practice privileges to their medical staff whose (non-COVID-19) patients will be transferred to our hospitals.”
It, however, remains unclear whether the transferred patients and their families will be charged the same rates in the private facilities that they would pay for in the public hospitals.
Resources
The report also said that Dr. Gap Legaspi, PGH director, coordinated with DOH to discuss concerns and guidelines for the government’s move.
PGH will also reportedly try to reserve 30 beds in their Intensive Care Unit and 150 beds in their wards for COVID-19 patients.
Del Rosario also urged the Health department to coordinate with public hospitals for expertise and human resources support.
“Isa sa mga dapat mangyari bago matanggap ng PGH ang ganyang agreement ay commitment ng DOH pati mga private hospitals na nagsulat na tutulungan daw nila in terms of human resources,” he added.
(One of the things that should happen before the PGH accepts that agreement is commitment from the DOH and private hospitals that they will help in terms of human resources.)
Just this week, PGH and the UP Medicine Student Council called for donations of surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves, surgical gowns and alcohol for interns and hospital staff.
RELATED: LIST: Fundraisers, donation drives for frontliners fighting the outbreak
On Friday, DOH said there are 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, recording a total of 230 infections.
The Philippines also recorded one new fatality, bringing the death toll to 18. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
SMC Tollways assigns priority lanes at the South Luzon Expressway to ensure efficient delivery of basic goods and emergency health services to and from Metro Manila and neighboring provinces in the south.
“We are doing this to guarantee that essential deliveries reach their destination as smoothly and quickly as possible,” San Miguel Corporation president and COO Ramon Ang says.
“These same lanes can also be used by emergency health vehicles to quickly get to places in need of medical attention,” he adds.
The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital stops the admission of non-emergency cases to free wards and rooms after being designated as exclusive facilities for COVID-19 patients.
The DOH said the plans will be finalized within the day and more details will be released once the referral mechanism and rotation system have been worked out.
The Philippine College of Physicians appeals to large businesses to provide personal protective equipment for frontline health workers.
PCP President Dr. Gina Nazareth called for an immediate collaboration between large businesses and air transport carriers in quickly procuring PPEs of the country's frontliner health workers.
Nazareth noted that numerous hospitals in the country reported significant shortages in N95 and surgical masks, gloves, face shields, as well as alcohol and hand sanitizer.
"We urge our large businesses in the country to help us in this time of serious health crisis by providing resources for the procurement of PPEs for the protection of our frontline health workers. The current shortage in protective equipment leaves our frontline workers significantly more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19," Nazareth said in a statement.
The National Bureau of Investigation deploys its various units to investigate the source of fake news, "especially those reports that sow chaos and will lead to unrest and anarchy in the country."
Different NBI units such as Cyber Crime Division, the Digital Forensic Division and other Investigative units, including the Regional Operations Service are directed to trace the source of fake news.
The bureau's International Operations Division is currently coordinating with its foreign counterpart to verify the accuracy of the statenent, NBI Director Eric Distor says.
DOH Undersecretary Rosette Vergeire assures the public that the health secretary is in good condition, Philstar.com's Franco Luna reports.
"We have regular communication with him through teleconference and phone calls," she says, though no updates are mentioned on the results of his tests.
"The president interacted with Duque. We have initial contact and second, third layer contacts and so on," she adds in Filipino.
- Latest
- Trending