LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Tourists visit Merlion Park in Singapore on March 6, 2020.
AFP/Catherine Lai
Two more Filipinos in Singapore test positive for COVID-19, total now 13
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 7:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday confirmed that two more Filipino nationals in Singapore have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The update received through the Philippine Embassy in Singapore brings the total number of confirmed Filipino cases to 13.

The Embassy said the 12th and 13th cases are currently confined in hospitals, citing the Singaporean Ministry of Health.

Of the 13 Filipino cases, two have been discharged,

“The Embassy is in close coordination with the Ministry of Health (MOH) of Singapore and stands ready to extend assistance to the COVID-19-positive Filipino nationals as needed,” the Foreign Affairs department said in a Friday evening release.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DFA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SINGAPORE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'We are very scared': With depleting resources, private hospitals appeal for designated COVID-19 facilities
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
"If we do not put our act together, the prospect of healthcare delivery systems crashing down is imminent and real. It is...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
8 hours ago
Headlines
COVID test kits airlifted to Visayas, Mindanao
By Jaime Laude | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force has airlifted COVID-19 testing kits to the Visayas and Mindanao as efforts to contain the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
National government calls the shots in a crisis, not LGUs — Duterte
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
(Updated) President Rodrigo Duterte in a public address on early Friday morning asserted the authority of the national government...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in Philippines reach 217
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
(Updated) The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected 207,860 people and killed more than 8,600 since the virus first emerged...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
57 minutes ago
Journalists oppose government accreditation amid Luzon quarantine
By Kristine Joy Patag | 57 minutes ago
“While we recognize the gravity of the situation, we assert that this imposition is unnecessary, unreasonable and unconstitutional,”...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH: Testing for COVID-19 can now be done in 5 hospitals
1 hour ago
RITM used to be the country’s lone diagnostic lab for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Courts nationwide 'physically closed' amid COVID-19 scare
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Peralta on Friday signed Administrative Circular No. 32-2020 ordering that “all courts nationwide from the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Chief Justice Peralta tests negative from COVID-19 after travel, showing symptoms
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
SC PIO said the chief justice did not immediately get tested upon arriving in the Philippines but he later showed symptoms...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippines logs 13 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 230
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that millions of people could die from COVID-19 if the virus spreads...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with