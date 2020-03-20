Two more Filipinos in Singapore test positive for COVID-19, total now 13

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday confirmed that two more Filipino nationals in Singapore have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The update received through the Philippine Embassy in Singapore brings the total number of confirmed Filipino cases to 13.

The Embassy said the 12th and 13th cases are currently confined in hospitals, citing the Singaporean Ministry of Health.

Of the 13 Filipino cases, two have been discharged,

“The Embassy is in close coordination with the Ministry of Health (MOH) of Singapore and stands ready to extend assistance to the COVID-19-positive Filipino nationals as needed,” the Foreign Affairs department said in a Friday evening release.