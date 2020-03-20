Palace tells Sison to 'extend hands for peace' as gov't scrambles to contain COVID-19 outbreak

MANILA, Philippines — The escalating public health crisis is Jose Maria Sison’s chance to prove his patriotism, Malacañang said Friday as it slammed the communist leader’s refusal to reciprocate the ceasefire declared by the government.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday declared unilateral truce with the communists, which would be in effect until April 15. But Sison, the Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman, said the ceasefire declaration is “premature, if not insincere and false.”

In a statement, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo criticized Sison’s supposed “insensitivity” over the outbreak that has infected 217 people and killed 17 in the Philippines.

“At a time when all Filipinos, regardless of class, religion or ideology are united to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, Mr. Sison, in these times of national health emergency and calamity, would rather have a hostile environment where Filipinos argue with, if not, kill each other,” Panelo said.

He added: “This circumstance is a golden opportunity for Mr. Sison to show his patriotism by extending his hands for peace, for the sake of the Filipino people.”

GRP, NDFP urged to unite

Initiatives for International Dialogue on Friday urged the government and the NDFP to formalize a reciprocal ceasefire.

The Mindanao-based peace and advocacy group also called on the two parties to focus their efforts and resources to address the spread of the contagion in the country.

“We strongly urge the NPA to consider standing down for humanitarian reasons while government security forces assist health workers in the frontlines during this period,” Gus Miclat, IID executive director, said.

He added: “Unimpeded delivery of humanitarian needs and access to them by the affected communities and localities must be assured, and we hope that the military will indeed focus on this vital task and not use it as a smokescreen for anything else.”

Miclat also said the government should rethink its military-led response on the enhanced community quarantine as a measure to contain the spread of the virus.

Sison said one of the reasons for the hesitation of rebels to reciprocate the truce was the lockdown imposed over the entire Luzon.

Mass gatherings are prohibited and half of the country’s population are ordered to stay home. People are only allowed to leave their houses to buy food, medicine and other basic necessities.

During the month-long quarantine, there will be heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures, prompting critics to voice concerns on the heavy-handed measures imposed by the government.