LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows Communist Party of the Philippines founding chair Jose Maria Sison.
www.ndfp.org
Palace tells Sison to 'extend hands for peace' as gov't scrambles to contain COVID-19 outbreak
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The escalating public health crisis is Jose Maria Sison’s chance to prove his patriotism, Malacañang said Friday as it slammed the communist leader’s refusal to reciprocate the ceasefire declared by the government.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday declared unilateral truce with the communists, which would be in effect until April 15. But Sison, the Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman, said the ceasefire declaration is “premature, if not insincere and false.”

In a statement, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo criticized Sison’s supposed “insensitivity” over the outbreak that has infected 217 people and killed 17 in the Philippines.

“At a time when all Filipinos, regardless of class, religion or ideology are united to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, Mr. Sison, in these times of national health emergency and calamity, would rather have a hostile environment where Filipinos argue with, if not, kill each other,” Panelo said.

He added: “This circumstance is a golden opportunity for Mr. Sison to show his patriotism by extending his hands for peace, for the sake of the Filipino people.”

GRP, NDFP urged to unite

Initiatives for International Dialogue on Friday urged the government and the NDFP to formalize a reciprocal ceasefire.

The Mindanao-based peace and advocacy group also called on the two parties to focus their efforts and resources to address the spread of the contagion in the country.

“We strongly urge the NPA to consider standing down for humanitarian reasons while government security forces assist health workers in the frontlines during this period,” Gus Miclat, IID executive director, said.

He added: “Unimpeded delivery of humanitarian needs and access to them by the affected communities and localities must be assured, and we hope that the military will indeed focus on this vital task and not use it as a smokescreen for anything else.”

Miclat also said the government should rethink its military-led response on the enhanced community quarantine as a measure to contain the spread of the virus.

Sison said one of the reasons for the hesitation of rebels to reciprocate the truce was the lockdown imposed over the entire Luzon.

Mass gatherings are prohibited and half of the country’s population are ordered to stay home. People are only allowed to leave their houses to buy food, medicine and other basic necessities.

During the month-long quarantine, there will be heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures, prompting critics to voice concerns on the heavy-handed measures imposed by the government.

JOSE MARIA SISON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'We are very scared': With depleting resources, private hospitals appeal for designated COVID-19 facilities
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
"If we do not put our act together, the prospect of healthcare delivery systems crashing down is imminent and real. It is...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID test kits airlifted to Visayas, Mindanao
By Jaime Laude | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force has airlifted COVID-19 testing kits to the Visayas and Mindanao as efforts to contain the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Appeal of 11 private hospitals to DOH amid COVID-19 crisis
14 hours ago
"Execution of the plan will allow for concentration of resources, speed of patient processing and efficiency in protocol execution,...
Headlines
fbfb
Departing foreigners flock to NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 14 hours ago
Foreigners swarmed the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 departure area as early as 6 a.m. yesterday to catch...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
2 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
DILG: E-vehicles allowed because they're not public transpo
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
Yung e-vehicles, hindi pumapasada. Ni-commission ng City of Manila na on the spot system to transport health workers.&nb...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
PGH facility, Dr. Jose M. Rodriguez designated as exclusive COVID-19 hospitals
4 hours ago
(2nd update) In a move to centralize efforts as private hospitals are reeling from a drastically reduced workforce and resources,...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
National government calls the shots in a crisis, not LGUs — Duterte
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
(Updated) President Rodrigo Duterte in a public address on early Friday morning asserted the authority of the national government...
Headlines
fbfb
Exclusive
Social distancing's victims: In a Luzon quarantine, the disabled are mostly forgotten
Measures to keep a deadly virus at bay ironically leave behind society's most vulnerable.
6 hours ago
Headlines
14 hours ago
60-day price freeze set
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
To prevent people from taking undue advantage of others during the public health emergency, the government has imposed a nationwide...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with