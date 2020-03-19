Gov't may update COVID-19 testing protocols with more kits coming — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — The government may update its protocols on testing patients being investigated for the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it expects the delivery of a "considerable" number of test kits in the coming days, Malacañang said.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said government health personnel, who have about 1,000 testing kits, test people who display symptoms of the disease.

"Now with the arrival of new kits, either purchased or donated, then there is a chance that the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) may change the protocols or update the protocols," Nograles said at a press briefing in Malacañang Wednesday night.

"We have coming testing kits that are being donated; both donated and purchased by DOH (Department of Health). I do not have clearance to give the actual figures, including those that were donated to us by other countries. But it’s a considerable number," he added.

Earlier, Vice President Leni Robredo called for COVID-19 mass testing in high-density areas, saying the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread fast in densely-populated places. The government, however, has limited number of test kits, a constraint widely believed to have caused the unintentional underreporting of COVID-19 cases.

Nograles said the health department has been equipping five sub-national laboratories so they could conduct COVID-19 tests. He noted that the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine also has to conduct tests to confirm the accuracy of the testing kits.

Last Monday, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III assured the public that the Philippines would have enough testing kits during the entire duration of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine period. The quarantine period started last March 17 and will end on April 13.

Duque said 500 testing kits from South Korea were delivered last Friday and about 5,000 to 10,000 units more are expected to arrive this week. The DOH has also received 2,000 testing kits from China, the health chief said.

The DOH has been allotted P240 million for COVID-19 testing.