LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A Jeepney driver tapes carton boxes to the seats of his jeepney to serve as a social distancing measure for passengers. The boxes, however, are below the 1-meter length prescribed for social distancing.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
DOTr sets up COVID-19 hotlines for transpo concerns
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 7:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Thursday launched its dedicated COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Hotline to receive and address transportation concerns during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine in place until April 12.

RELATED: Duterte places entire Luzon under 'enhanced' community quarantine Restricted movement in mainland Luzon until April 12 due to COVID-19 quarantine

The hotline can accommodate concerns submitted through text messages 24/7, while calls will only be received 12 hours daily between 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All calls made to the hotline are free of charge for Globe and TM subscribers, regardless if a landline or mobile phone is used.

The Emergency Operations Center based in Manila is helmed by Transportation Assistant Secretary Eymard Eje and run by 25 personnel.

These consist of 10 representatives of DOTr attached agencies of concerned sectors, 10 support personnel, and five agents who operate the hotlines.

"At all times and in all instances, communication is essential. When life, safety and protection of the people are at stake, it is always better to over-communicate than be lacking," Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

Here is the list of hotlines.

Road

  • Transportation services for health workers (Metro Manila)
  • Landline: (02) 7980-2387 / (02) 7980-2390
  • Mobile: (0917) 876-8535/ (0917) 876-8523

Aviation

  • Concerns on airline and airport operations (Philippines)
  • Landline: (02) 79802391 / (02) 7980-2392
  • Mobile: (0917) 876-8573/ (0917) 802-2224

Maritime

  • Port, cargo, and ship operations
  • Landline: (02)7980-2394
  • Mobile: (0917) 876-8594

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOTR NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quezon City ‘hot zones’ declared
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday declared as “hot zones” the houses of city residents found positive for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Full salaries, but no early release of 13th month pay for gov't workers —DBM
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
More than 1.36 million state workers, including casuals, are bound to benefit.
Headlines
fbfb
Año, Sotto at odds over tricycle deployment
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año yesterday ordered local chief executives to ban tricycles from...
Headlines
fbfb
Health secretary placed on self-quarantine
4 days ago
"He has already been tested for COVID 19 test as he is Asthmatic and Hypertensive," Vergeire said. 
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs three more deaths as COVID-19 infections breach 200
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
(4th update) The Philippines reported nine new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total count to 202 Wednesday...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
FDA approves test kits from China, South Korea for commercial use
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The virus that causes coronavirus disease is spreading locally, infecting 217 people. The country logged 17 deaths.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace firm against prohibiting tricycles to travel
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is firm on its decision to prohibit tricycles...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
COVID-19 infections in Philippines reach 217
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
(Updated) The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected 207,860 people and killed more than 8,600 since the virus first emerged...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Psychologists' group offers mental health tips amid COVID-19 scare
5 hours ago
The Psychological Association of the Philippines said it is “normal to worry about or health and that of our loved ones,...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Phivolcs lowers Taal status to Alert Level 1
By Kristine Joy Patag | 11 hours ago
This means there “no eruption is imminent” in Taal.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with