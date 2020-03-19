DOTr sets up COVID-19 hotlines for transpo concerns

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Thursday launched its dedicated COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Hotline to receive and address transportation concerns during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine in place until April 12.

The hotline can accommodate concerns submitted through text messages 24/7, while calls will only be received 12 hours daily between 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All calls made to the hotline are free of charge for Globe and TM subscribers, regardless if a landline or mobile phone is used.

The Emergency Operations Center based in Manila is helmed by Transportation Assistant Secretary Eymard Eje and run by 25 personnel.

These consist of 10 representatives of DOTr attached agencies of concerned sectors, 10 support personnel, and five agents who operate the hotlines.

"At all times and in all instances, communication is essential. When life, safety and protection of the people are at stake, it is always better to over-communicate than be lacking," Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

Here is the list of hotlines.

Road

Transportation services for health workers (Metro Manila)

Landline: (02) 7980-2387 / (02) 7980-2390

Mobile: (0917) 876-8535/ (0917) 876-8523

Aviation

Concerns on airline and airport operations (Philippines)

Landline: (02) 79802391 / (02) 7980-2392

Mobile: (0917) 876-8573/ (0917) 802-2224

Maritime