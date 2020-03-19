LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Barangay officials set up a disinfection stop for tricycles servicing commuters around Barangay Kaunlaran in Quezon City on March 14, 2020 as part of their localized effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Palace firm against prohibiting tricycles to travel
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is firm on its decision to prohibit tricycles from plying roads while Luzon is under enhanced community quarantine, saying social distance should be observed to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The government has prohibited public transportation from March 17 to April 13 to enforce a home quarantine on persons who are not involved in in health and other essential services.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto has urged the national government to allow tricycles to operate, saying they are needed to transport health workers and other frontliners to their work stations.

But Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles rejected the appeal, saying social distancing is hard to enforce inside tricycles.

“The government is really concerned about the use of tricycles because we cannot completely see or understand how social distancing can be observed in a tricycle," Nograles said at a press conference in Malacañang Wednesday night.

“Let’s all stick to the common ground rules. That's our appeal. We are doing everything so everyone is given equal treatment and protection," he added.

Nograles, who is also the spokesman of the task force, said local governments have the means to provide transportation to frontline workers without violating quarantine protocols.

“You have a jeep or multicab or a four-wheel vehicle, either you use yours or borrow from your constituents...Other LGUs (local government units) complied," the Palace official said.

