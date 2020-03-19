LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
During the Laging Handa briefing on Wednesday, Philippine National Police spokesman Bernard Banac said authorities have acted upon the memorandum circular of the Department of Agriculture to allow the easy entry of food products.
PNP Photo
Food lanes set up along NLEX, SLEX
Cecille Suerte Felipe, Mayen Jaymalin, Elizabeth Marcelo (The Philippine Star) - March 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government has finally set up separate food lanes at major entry points along the North Luzon Expressway and South Luzon Expressway to ensure the unimpeded delivery of food products during the enhanced quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

During the Laging Handa briefing on Wednesday, Philippine National Police spokesman Bernard Banac said authorities have acted upon the memorandum circular of the Department of Agriculture to allow the easy entry of food products.

“We have already separated the lane for agriculture products in NLEX and SLEX,” Banac said.

“Those for the delivery of food and other cargoes are different already so flow is faster now compared to the other day,” he said.

During the first day of implementation, several trucks transporting basic commodities like rice, vegetables, poultry and pork were hampered passing through the boundaries because there was only one lane open for all vehicles.

“In the coming days, more lanes will be opened for different kinds of sectors and groups. We will have further adjustments in the coming days,” Banac said.

The Philippine Chamber of Food Manufacturers Inc. also said some delivery vehicles of its member companies carrying supplies including raw materials and packaging intended for use in food manufacturing have been denied passage at various checkpoints in Luzon.

“If this situation continues, it will result in the disruption of manufacturing by our members, which can lead to shortages in the supply of manufactured food products,” the group said.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar maintained that all activities in relation to food production, processing, marketing, movement and delivery of cargoes should be unrestricted.

NLEX SLEX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Full salaries, but no early release of 13th month pay for gov't workers —DBM
By Prinz Magtulis | 14 hours ago
More than 1.36 million state workers, including casuals, are bound to benefit.
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines could reach 75,000 in months if not contained — DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this was the estimate of experts from the DOH and the World Health Organization...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Dos and Don'ts during the 'enhanced community quarantine' in Luzon
9 hours ago
The government released Dos and Don’ts guidelines amid the lockdown in Luzon.
Headlines
fbfb
Guidelines for OFWs, balikbayans during the Luzon lockdown
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Here are some of the guidelines released by the task force that OFWs may need to know during the Luzon lockdown.
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Who is allowed to leave their homes during the Luzon quarantine?
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
Here is a running list of citizens who are authorized to leave their residences amid the enhanced community quarantine.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Hotels tapped for quarantine, city hall employees’ quarters
1 hour ago
A hotel in Quezon City will be used as an additional quarantine facility for patients under investigation for the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
P4 million shabu seized at Taguig checkpoint
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
A day after police suspended the war on drugs to focus on quarantine checkpoints to contain the coronavirus disease 2019,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Travel ban eased for OFWs, foreigners, balikbayans
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to allow...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Bulacan on lockdown; Davao closes borders due to COVID-19
By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
After recording six cases of coronavirus disease 2019 , Bulacan has been placed on lockdown.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace firm on exemptions from home quarantine
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Malacañang has reiterated that only health workers, police, media, heads of missions and diplomatic staff are exempted...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with