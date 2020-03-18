DOLE to offer emergency employment to workers affected by quarantine

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 8:23 p.m.) — Workers affected by the enhanced community quarantine can get paid by disinfecting their homes and their communities, the labor department said.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said informal workers whose activities are disrupted by the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine may join the government's emergency employment program.

He said informal workers include vendors and public transportation drivers.

"If you are an informal worker, you sell mangoes or vegetables or you drive a tricycle and you cannot work because of the enhanced community quarantine, we will give you work. This is good from maybe between ten to 20 days," Bello said at a press briefing in Malacañang Tuesday night.

"The work we will give you is you will disinfect first, your house, second, the house of your neighbor and the areas you pass by when you go home or report for work...We also offer the same programs to formal workers and we pay them the minimum wage," he added.

Bello said interested workers can go to their barangay officials, who will then submit their names to the labor department. He noted that a similar system was implemented when Boracay was closed for six months to give way to a rehabilitation program.

"We will include them in the list of beneficiaries and then we let them work," the labor chief said.

Leave credits

Bello also reminded employers that they cannot force their workers who are required to undergo self-quarantine to use their leave credits

"You decide when to use your leave credits. Nobody can force you to use it if you don’t want to use it," Bello said.

"(The use of) leave credits is left to the discretion of the worker," he added.

Based on the supplemental guidelines issued by DOLE on March 14, companies are "highly encouraged" to implement alternative work arrangements like work from home, reduction of workdays/hours, rotation of workers and forced leaves as better alternatives to outright termination.

DOLE on Friday issued Labor Advisory 4, which laid down the guidelines to prevent and control the spread of the new coronavirus at workplaces.

Bello said the labor department is ready to pay the salary of workers who will be ordered to go on self-quarantine but who have used up all their leave credits.

"If your employer forces you to undergo a 14-day quarantine and you no longer have leave credits, DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment) will sacrifice and subsidize the employer. We will pay for your 14-day quarantine period," he said.

The labor chief appealed to businesses to pay the salaries of employees who cannot report for work for a month because of the home quarantine protocols.

"We hope, out of Christian charity, they will pay (their workers) even if they are absent. This is just an appeal," Bello said.

The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon began last Tuesday and will end midnight of April 13.