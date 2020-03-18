LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Commuters scramble for a ride in Commonwealth market on March 17, 2020. The government suspended mass public transportation following the enhanced community quarantine imposed.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DOLE to offer emergency employment to workers affected by quarantine
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 7:24pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 8:23 p.m.) — Workers affected by the enhanced community quarantine can get paid by disinfecting their homes and their communities, the labor department said.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said informal workers whose activities are disrupted by the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine may join the government's emergency employment program.

He said informal workers include vendors and public transportation drivers.

"If you are an informal worker, you sell mangoes or vegetables or you drive a tricycle and you cannot work because of the enhanced community quarantine, we will give you work. This is good from maybe between ten to 20 days," Bello said at a press briefing in Malacañang Tuesday night.

"The work we will give you is you will disinfect first, your house, second, the house of your neighbor and the areas you pass by when you go home or report for work...We also offer the same programs to formal workers and we pay them the minimum wage," he added.

Bello said interested workers can go to their barangay officials, who will then submit their names to the labor department. He noted that a similar system was implemented when Boracay was closed for six months to give way to a rehabilitation program.

"We will include them in the list of beneficiaries and then we let them work," the labor chief said.

Leave credits

Bello also reminded employers that they cannot force their workers who are required to undergo self-quarantine to use their leave credits

"You decide when to use your leave credits. Nobody can force you to use it if you don’t want to use it," Bello said.

"(The use of) leave credits is left to the discretion of the worker," he added.

Based on the supplemental guidelines issued by DOLE on March 14, companies are "highly encouraged" to implement alternative work arrangements like work from home, reduction of workdays/hours, rotation of workers and forced leaves as better alternatives to outright termination.

DOLE on Friday issued Labor Advisory 4, which laid down the guidelines to prevent and control the spread of the new coronavirus at workplaces.

Bello said the labor department is ready to pay the salary of workers who will be ordered to go on self-quarantine but who have used up all their leave credits.

"If your employer forces you to undergo a 14-day quarantine and you no longer have leave credits, DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment) will sacrifice and subsidize the employer. We will pay for your 14-day quarantine period," he said.

The labor chief appealed to businesses to pay the salaries of employees who cannot report for work for a month because of the home quarantine protocols.

"We hope, out of Christian charity, they will pay (their workers) even if they are absent. This is just an appeal," Bello said.

The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon began last Tuesday and will end midnight of April 13.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines logs three more deaths as COVID-19 infections breach 200
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
(4th update) The Philippines reported nine new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total count to 202 Wednesday...
Headlines
fbfb
Full salaries, but no early release of 13th month pay for gov't workers —DBM
By Prinz Magtulis | 9 hours ago
More than 1.36 million state workers, including casuals, are bound to benefit.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
1 day ago
Headlines
MVP heeds Duterte’s call; Jack Ma donates test kits
By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Telecommunications magnate Manny V. Pangilinan is among the business tycoons who responded to the call of President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH confirms community transmission of COVID-19 in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that the novel coronavirus disease situation in the country has entered community...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 minutes ago
Duterte declares ceasefire with Reds amid COVID-19 outbreak
By Alexis Romero | 10 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has formally declared a ceasefire with communist rebels to ensure the unhampered deployment...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Filipino tests positive for COVID-19 in Greece
1 hour ago
The Filipino is said to be exhibiting mild symptoms and is under home quarantine in Athens.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Governments urged to secure right to housing for all to curb COVID-19 risks
1 hour ago
Governments across the globe, including the Philippines, ordered their people to stay home in a drastic bid to arrest the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Guidelines for OFWs, balikbayans during the Luzon lockdown
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Here are some of the guidelines released by the task force that OFWs may need to know during the Luzon lockdown.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 task force extends media accreditation period
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The government has extended the accreditation period for media workers who are seeking exemption from the home quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with