Another Filipino worker in Singapore infected with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — A female Filipino worker was among the new coronavirus patients in the Singapore, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The 32-year-old woman, identified as Case 256, is the 11th coronavirus case involving a Filipino in the city state.

The ministry said the Filipino has no recent travel history to virus-hit countries and territories. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Tuesday and is currently being treated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The woman is linked to Case 205, who had been in the Philippines from February 27 to March 6. The 30-year-old female Filipino is classified as an imported case.

Singapore’s MOH also reported another imported case from the Philippines involving a Singaporean citizen. The 30-year-old female Singaporean went to the Philippines from March 7 to March 9.

The country has so far reported 266 COVID-19 cases. Of this figure, 114 have fully recovered.

Singapore tightened border restrictions against arrivals from countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak to reduce the risk of importation of the virus to the city-state. Travelers to Singapore from ASEAN member states, Japan, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are required to stay home for 14 days.

All short-term visitors who are nationals of any ASEAN country will be also required to submit requisite health information for approval before traveling to Singapore.

There are 193 COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, with 14 deaths. Seven patients have fully recovered.