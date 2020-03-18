LIST: Transportation services, route amid Luzon lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Mass transportation in Luzon was halted on Monday following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order of an “enhanced community quarantine” in the region.
Without public transportation plying the roads, health workers and other essential workers were forced to walk for hours to reach their workplaces.
On Tuesday afternoon, the national government rolled out military trucks to ferry those who are stranded while the Metro Manila Development Authority said bus companies also committed their fleet to help.
Local government units also set up alternative transportation in their areas to help the health workers.
Here is a running list of transportation services and routes amid Luzon lockdown:
Department of Transportation
The Transportation department set up two pick-up points: the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), and at the BFCT East Metro Transport Terminal in Marikina City. The following routes will be followed:
Route 1: (PITX - Quezon City General Hospital via Makati/Pasig)
- PITX
- Makati Medical Center
- St. Lukes Medical Center - BGC
- Rizal Medical Center
- The Medical City - Ortigas
- East Avenue Medical Center
- Philippine Heart Center
- Lung Center of the Philippines
- Quezon City General Hospital
Route 2: (PITX - San Lazaro / Chinese General Hospital via Manila/Taft)
- PITX
- Pasay City General Hospital
- Adventist Medical Center Manila
- Philippine General Hospital
- Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center
- Manila Doctors Hospital
- University of Sto. Tomas Hospital
- San Lazaro Hospital
- Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center
- Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center
Route 3: (BFCT - San Lazaro Hospital via East Ave/E. Rodriguez)
- BFCT
- Quirino Memorial Medical Center
- East Avenue Medical Center
- Philippine Heart Center
- Lung Center of the Philippines
- Providence Hospital
- Capitol Medical Center
- St. Lukes Medical Center - East Ave.
- University of Sto. Tomas Hospital
- San Lazaro Hospital
Routes will be subjected to change depending on the data and requests coming from the Department of Health (DOH), said DoTr.
Office of the Vice President
OVP said the routes, except 2 and 5, will start at 6:00 a.m. at the start point, and leave 11:30 a.m. for the end point.
ROUTE 1:
RITM Alabang — Magallanes SLEX MRT (via Osmeña Highway, via Quirino Ave.) — Taft Ave. LRT — PGH / UP-NIH — Lawton LRT — Carriedo LRT — Recto LRT — Tayuman LRT — Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center
ROUTE 2:
Heritage Hotel EDSA ext (via Roxas Blvd., via Quirino Ave.) — Taft Ave. LRT — PGH / UP-NIH — Manila City Hall (via Quiapo) — UST Hospital — UDMC (via Welcome Rotonda, via Quezon Ave.) — Phil. Orthopedic Center (Banawe, via Araneta Ave. — EDSA Quezon Ave. MRT
*This route will start at 2:00 p.m. from starting point, and leave end point at 5:00 p.m.
ROUTE 3:
SM MOA Globe EDSA — EDSA Taft LRT / MRT — Magallanes MRT — Guadalupe MRT — Shaw MRT — Cubao MRT / LRT2 (via Aurora Blvd., via C5 ext.) — QMMC (via C5 / Marcos Highway) — Santolan LRT2 — Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta
ROUTE 4:
EDSA ext. / Macapagal Ave. — EDSA Taft LRT / MRT — Magallanes MRT — Shaw MRT — Cubao MRT / LRT2 — East Ave. Medical Center — Phil. Heart Center — Lung Center of the Phils. (via Quezon Memorial Circle) — VMMC (via EDSA) — Monumento LRT
ROUTE 5:
SM Fairview (via Commonwealth Ave, via Quezon Memorial Circle) — East Ave. Medical Center — Phil. Heart Center — Lung Center of the Phils. (via Agham Road, via Quezon Ave.) — Phil. Orthopedic Center — UDMC (Welcome Rotonda, via España) — UST Hospital — Lawton LRT
*This route will start at 2:00 p.m. from starting point, and leave end point at 5:00 p.m.
ROUTE 6:
Balintawak LRT — Quezon Ave. MRT — GMA – Kamuning MRT — Cubao MRT — Santolan–Annapolis MRT — Ortigas MRT — EDSA cor. Kalayaan Ave. — Ayala MRT — Magallanes MRT — Heritage Hotel EDSA ext.
Changes may also be made to the routes. OVP suggested checking their Facebook page for possible updates.
Manila City
For Manila City health workers, Manila City Government Public Information Office chief Julius Leonen quoted Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan as saying that “councilors have been instructed to lend their e-trikes to the city’s district hospitals.
Lacuna added that the city government is loking places where the health workers may temporarily stay that are near the hospitals they are working in.
Muntinlupa City
Services will be offered only to medical personnel, law enforcers, supermarkey staff and employees, drugstore personnel, restaurant staff and personnel, bank personnel, city government employees, Business Process Outsourcing workers, health workers.
San Pedro Boundary to Starmall Alabang
- Cado Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- City Vet Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
East Service Road to Starmall Alabang
- Dapco Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Eced Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
West Service Road to Starmall Alabang
- GAD Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- JRF Dagdag Puhunan Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Buencamino to Starmall Alabang
- 2 SSD Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Osca Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sucat Lakefront to Starmall Alabang
- 2 Engineering Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- MCTI Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Tunasan (Baybayin) to Alabang (Baybayin)
- 2 Division Office Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- 2 Yasdo Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
San Pedro Boundary to Osmun
- 2 Mayor’s Office Flexi Truck
Osmun to Sucat
- 1 Mayor’s Office Flexi Truck
- Cho Flexi Truck
Pasig City
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the bus service is for "essential workers," including health professionals.
- City Hall - Sheridan (8-12am, 1-4pm)
- City Hall - Santolan (B) (8-12am, 1-4pm)
- Lucky Gold - PCGH (6am and 5pm)
- City Hall - PCGH (6am and 5pm)
- City Hall - Santolan (A) (6-8am, 5-7pm)
- City Hall - Kalawaan (6-8am, 5-7pm)
- City Hall - Kenneth (6-8am, 5-7pm)
- City Hall - Rosario (6am and 5pm)
- Mega Market - Shaw (19 stops)
Sotto however admitted that even with free bus rides from the city government, transportation will not be enough.
He said that tricycle operations will continue within the city, provided that they “carry essential travel.”
Makati City
Free bus rides for staff of Ospital ng Makati;
- Bus A - Puregold to OsMak and vice versa
- Bus B - LRT Buendia to Osmak and vice versa
- Bus C - Waterfun C5 to Osmak and vice versa
Marikina City
Routes will run from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., and 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Route 1: BARANGKA FLY OVER, coaster
- Bonifacio Avenue
- Sumulong Avenue
- Shoe Avenue
- Freedom Park - I Love Marikina
Route 2: PANORAMA STATION, coaster
- Horizon St.
- Lilac St. – Pure Gold
- Rainbow St.
- 1st Ave.
- 5th St.
- Gil Fernando / Robinsons Market
- Sumulong Highway / Amang Rodriguez Hospital
- Shoe Avenue / Marikina Public Market
- Freedom Park - I Love Marikina
Route 3: CAMACHO HOMEOWNERS, coaster
- Along Kabayani Road To – Access Road Up – Tumana / Market and Pure Gold / Drug Store
- J. P. Rizal St.
- J. P. Rizal St.
- Sumulong Highway
- W. Paz St. / Marikina Public Market and Drug Store
- Freedom Park - I Love Marikina
Route 4: SANTAN ST., / CALTEX GAS STATION, coaster
- Fortune Avenue
- Balagtas St.
- BG Molina St., / NGI Market
- A. De Guzman St. / Drug Store
- Bayanbayanan Avenue
- J.P. Rizal St.
- Malaya St.
- J.P. Rizal St.
- W. Paz St.
- Freedom Park - I Love Marikina
Route 5: OTTO OUTLET MARCOS HIGHWAY, coaster
- Old J. P. Rizal St.
- Senga St.
- M. A. Roxas St.
- N. Roxas St.
- E. dela Paz St.
- W. Paz St.
- Freedom Park - I Love Marikina
Route 6: TUMANA
- Doña Petra
- Angel Santos
- Farmers 1
- Ampalaya
- Kabayani Road
- Homeowners Drive
- River Park Route
Route 7: MARIKINA HEIGHTS
- Pugad Lawin
- East Drive
- C & P Mall
- Bayan-Bayanan Ave.
- E. Manalo 6. Toyota Ave.
Quezon City
Province of Cavite
Other groups
Meanwhile volunteer group RockEd is making ways to help health workers. They are calling for volunteer drivers to help ferry health professionals from different points of Metro Manila
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
J. Amado Araneta Foundation, the social development arm of Araneta City, will donate locally-produced COVID-19 test kits to the Quezon City government once these are available commercially.
"JAAF is looking at donating kits that are enough to test 500 samples at the Quezon City General Hospital. The Foundation has started coordinating with the LGU on March 16, 2020 on the preparedness of the public hospital to conduct the test," the foundation says in an Araneta City press release.
The Food and Drug Administration announces that doctors can issue electronic prescriptions that patients can present to avail of medicines from drugstores.
FDA Director General Eric Domingo said drugstores shall dispense drugs as prescribed by the electronic prescription, which will be considered as equivalent to a written prescription.
"Even though we are experiencing health challenges, this should not deprive our patients of their access to prescription medicines and maintenance drugs. These commodities are essential to each patient and as a national regulatory agency, we should be able to innovate means on how these will remain accessible to them without sacrificing safety and efficacy," Domingo said.
The Office of Vice President Leni Robredo launches its free shuttle service for health workers and frontliners amid the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.
The routes of the shuttles will cover major hospitals in the National Capital Region.
"To ensure the safety of passengers, thermal scanning and disinfection procedures are being done before they board the shuttle. Social distancing is also being strictly observed inside the vehicle," the OVP said in a statement.
After Ayala, SM and Metro Pacific groups, the Aboitiz Group said it has heeded the call of President Duterte to contribute on the fight against the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).
"The Aboitiz Foundation will provide the needed personal protection equipment, primarily masks and sanitzers, to the medical personnel," Abotiiz Foundation told Philstar.com in a statement.
"Some Aboitiz family members have also been donating masks and other PPE to the PGH (Philippine General Hospital)," it added.
In addition, the company has set up the fundraising page "Help our Health Workers Fight COVID-19" through online donations platform, KINDer, where donations for a minimum of P100 will be accepted.
"The Aboitiz Group is ready to support the COVID-19 frontliners for the long term," Aboitiz said.
There is already a community transmission of COVID-19 in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque confirms.
Community-based transmission is declared when a person is diagnosed with the disease but was not in a high-risk area nor was in contact with any other confirmed cases.
Because they did not fall under the DOH's screening and contact tracing efforts, this means that the virus was transmitted to them in the community and it is unclear where they would have contracted it. (Get faster updates in our live blog here.)
