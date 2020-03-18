LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Free shuttle ride from Mall of Asia to Antipolo, Marikina City boundary for all health workers, stranded workers can avail the free shuttle ride if space available along the way.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
LIST: Transportation services, route amid Luzon lockdown
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mass transportation in Luzon was halted on Monday following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order of an “enhanced community quarantine” in the region.

Without public transportation plying the roads, health workers and other essential workers were forced to walk for hours to reach their workplaces.

On Tuesday afternoon, the national government rolled out military trucks to ferry those who are stranded while the Metro Manila Development Authority said bus companies also committed their fleet to help.

Local government units also set up alternative transportation in their areas to help the health workers.

Here is a running list of transportation services and routes amid Luzon lockdown:

Department of Transportation

The Transportation department set up two pick-up points: the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), and at the BFCT East Metro Transport Terminal in Marikina City. The following routes will be followed:

Route 1: (PITX - Quezon City General Hospital via Makati/Pasig)

  • PITX
  • Makati Medical Center
  • St. Lukes Medical Center - BGC
  • Rizal Medical Center
  • The Medical City - Ortigas
  • East Avenue Medical Center
  • Philippine Heart Center
  • Lung Center of the Philippines
  • Quezon City General Hospital

Route 2: (PITX - San Lazaro / Chinese General Hospital via Manila/Taft)

  • PITX
  • Pasay City General Hospital
  • Adventist Medical Center Manila
  • Philippine General Hospital
  • Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center
  • Manila Doctors Hospital
  • University of Sto. Tomas Hospital
  • San Lazaro Hospital
  • Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center
  • Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center

Route 3: (BFCT - San Lazaro Hospital via East Ave/E. Rodriguez)

  • BFCT
  • Quirino Memorial Medical Center
  • East Avenue Medical Center
  • Philippine Heart Center
  • Lung Center of the Philippines
  • Providence Hospital
  • Capitol Medical Center
  • St. Lukes Medical Center - East Ave.
  • University of Sto. Tomas Hospital
  • San Lazaro Hospital

Routes will be subjected to change depending on the data and requests coming from the Department of Health (DOH), said DoTr.

Office of the Vice President

OVP said the routes, except 2 and 5, will start at 6:00 a.m. at the start point, and leave 11:30 a.m. for the end point.

ROUTE 1:
RITM Alabang — Magallanes SLEX MRT (via Osmeña Highway, via Quirino Ave.) — Taft Ave. LRT — PGH / UP-NIH — Lawton LRT — Carriedo LRT — Recto LRT — Tayuman LRT — Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center

ROUTE 2:
Heritage Hotel EDSA ext (via Roxas Blvd., via Quirino Ave.) — Taft Ave. LRT — PGH / UP-NIH — Manila City Hall (via Quiapo) — UST Hospital — UDMC (via Welcome Rotonda, via Quezon Ave.) — Phil. Orthopedic Center (Banawe, via Araneta Ave. — EDSA Quezon Ave. MRT

*This route will start at 2:00 p.m. from starting point, and leave end point at 5:00 p.m.

ROUTE 3:
SM MOA Globe EDSA — EDSA Taft LRT / MRT — Magallanes MRT — Guadalupe MRT — Shaw MRT — Cubao MRT / LRT2 (via Aurora Blvd., via C5 ext.) — QMMC (via C5 / Marcos Highway) — Santolan LRT2 — Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta

ROUTE 4:
EDSA ext. / Macapagal Ave. — EDSA Taft LRT / MRT — Magallanes MRT — Shaw MRT — Cubao MRT / LRT2 — East Ave. Medical Center — Phil. Heart Center — Lung Center of the Phils. (via Quezon Memorial Circle) — VMMC (via EDSA) — Monumento LRT

ROUTE 5:
SM Fairview (via Commonwealth Ave, via Quezon Memorial Circle) — East Ave. Medical Center — Phil. Heart Center — Lung Center of the Phils. (via Agham Road, via Quezon Ave.) — Phil. Orthopedic Center — UDMC (Welcome Rotonda, via España) — UST Hospital — Lawton LRT

*This route will start at 2:00 p.m. from starting point, and leave end point at 5:00 p.m.

ROUTE 6:
Balintawak LRT — Quezon Ave. MRT — GMA – Kamuning MRT — Cubao MRT — Santolan–Annapolis MRT — Ortigas MRT — EDSA cor. Kalayaan Ave. — Ayala MRT — Magallanes MRT — Heritage Hotel EDSA ext.

Changes may also be made to the routes. OVP suggested checking their Facebook page for possible updates.

Manila City

For Manila City health workers, Manila City Government Public Information Office chief Julius Leonen quoted Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan as saying that “councilors have been instructed to lend their e-trikes to the city’s district hospitals.

Lacuna added that the city government is loking places where the health workers may temporarily stay that are near the hospitals they are working in.

Muntinlupa City

Services will be offered only to medical personnel, law enforcers, supermarkey staff and employees, drugstore personnel, restaurant staff and personnel, bank personnel, city government employees, Business Process Outsourcing workers, health workers.

San Pedro Boundary to Starmall Alabang

  • Cado Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • City Vet Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

East Service Road to Starmall Alabang

  • Dapco Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Eced Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

West Service Road to Starmall Alabang

  • GAD Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • JRF Dagdag Puhunan Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Buencamino to Starmall Alabang

  • 2 SSD Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Osca Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sucat Lakefront to Starmall Alabang

  • 2 Engineering Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • MCTI Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tunasan (Baybayin) to Alabang (Baybayin)

  • 2 Division Office Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • 2 Yasdo Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

San Pedro Boundary to Osmun

  • 2 Mayor’s Office Flexi Truck

Osmun to Sucat

  • 1 Mayor’s Office Flexi Truck
  • Cho Flexi Truck

Pasig City

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the bus service is for "essential workers," including health professionals.

  • City Hall - Sheridan (8-12am, 1-4pm)
  • City Hall - Santolan (B) (8-12am, 1-4pm)
  • Lucky Gold - PCGH (6am and 5pm)
  • City Hall - PCGH (6am and 5pm)
  • City Hall - Santolan (A) (6-8am, 5-7pm)
  • City Hall - Kalawaan (6-8am, 5-7pm)
  • City Hall - Kenneth (6-8am, 5-7pm)
  • City Hall - Rosario (6am and 5pm)
  • Mega Market - Shaw (19 stops)

Sotto however admitted that even with free bus rides from the city government, transportation will not be enough.

He said that tricycle operations will continue within the city, provided that they “carry essential travel.”

Makati City

Free bus rides for staff of Ospital ng Makati;

  • Bus A - Puregold to OsMak and vice versa
  • Bus B - LRT Buendia to Osmak and vice versa
  • Bus C - Waterfun C5 to Osmak and vice versa

Marikina City

Routes will run from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., and 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Route 1: BARANGKA FLY OVER, coaster

  • Bonifacio Avenue
  • Sumulong Avenue
  • Shoe Avenue
  • Freedom Park - I Love Marikina

Route 2: PANORAMA STATION, coaster

  • Horizon St.
  • Lilac St. – Pure Gold
  • Rainbow St.
  • 1st Ave.
  • 5th St.
  • Gil Fernando / Robinsons Market
  • Sumulong Highway / Amang Rodriguez Hospital
  • Shoe Avenue / Marikina Public Market
  • Freedom Park - I Love Marikina

Route 3: CAMACHO HOMEOWNERS, coaster

  • Along Kabayani Road To – Access Road Up – Tumana / Market and Pure Gold / Drug Store
  • J. P. Rizal St.
  • J. P. Rizal St.
  • Sumulong Highway
  • W. Paz St. / Marikina Public Market and Drug Store
  • Freedom Park - I Love Marikina

Route 4: SANTAN ST., / CALTEX GAS STATION, coaster

  • Fortune Avenue
  • Balagtas St.
  • BG Molina St., / NGI Market
  • A. De Guzman St. / Drug Store
  • Bayanbayanan Avenue
  • J.P. Rizal St.
  • Malaya St.
  • J.P. Rizal St.
  • W. Paz St.
  • Freedom Park - I Love Marikina

Route 5: OTTO OUTLET MARCOS HIGHWAY, coaster

  • Old J. P. Rizal St.
  • Senga St.
  • M. A. Roxas St.
  • N. Roxas St.
  • E. dela Paz St.
  • W. Paz St.
  • Freedom Park - I Love Marikina

Route 6: TUMANA

  • Doña Petra
  • Angel Santos
  • Farmers 1
  • Ampalaya
  • Kabayani Road
  • Homeowners Drive
  • River Park Route

Route 7: MARIKINA HEIGHTS

  • Pugad Lawin
  • East Drive
  • C & P Mall
  • Bayan-Bayanan Ave.
  • E. Manalo 6. Toyota Ave.

Quezon City

Province of Cavite

Other groups

Meanwhile volunteer group RockEd is making ways to help health workers. They are calling for volunteer drivers to help ferry health professionals from different points of Metro Manila

COVID-19 LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 18, 2020 - 1:45pm

Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban

President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.

The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.

According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."

Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.

March 18, 2020 - 1:45pm

J. Amado Araneta Foundation, the social development arm of Araneta City, will donate locally-produced COVID-19 test kits to the Quezon City government once these are available commercially.

"JAAF is looking at donating kits that are enough to test 500 samples at the Quezon City General Hospital. The Foundation has started coordinating with the LGU on March 16, 2020 on the preparedness of the public hospital to conduct the test," the foundation says in an Araneta City press release.

March 18, 2020 - 9:55am

The Food and Drug Administration announces that doctors can issue electronic prescriptions that patients can present to avail of medicines from drugstores.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said drugstores shall dispense drugs as prescribed by the electronic prescription, which will be considered as equivalent to a written prescription.

"Even though we are experiencing health challenges, this should not deprive our patients of their access to prescription medicines and maintenance drugs. These commodities are essential to each patient and as a national regulatory agency, we should be able to innovate means on how these will remain accessible to them without sacrificing safety and efficacy," Domingo said.

March 18, 2020 - 9:37am

The Office of Vice President Leni Robredo launches its free shuttle service for health workers and frontliners amid the implementation of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

The routes of the shuttles will cover major hospitals in the National Capital Region.

"To ensure the safety of passengers, thermal scanning and disinfection procedures are being done before they board the shuttle. Social distancing is also being strictly observed inside the vehicle," the OVP said in a statement.
 

March 17, 2020 - 4:29pm

After Ayala, SM and Metro Pacific groups, the Aboitiz Group said it has heeded the call of President Duterte to contribute on the fight against the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

"The Aboitiz Foundation will provide the needed personal protection equipment, primarily masks and sanitzers, to the medical personnel," Abotiiz Foundation told Philstar.com in a statement.

"Some Aboitiz family members have also been donating masks and other PPE to the PGH (Philippine General Hospital)," it added. 

In addition, the company has set up the fundraising page "Help our Health Workers Fight COVID-19" through online donations platform, KINDer, where donations for a minimum of P100 will be accepted.

"The Aboitiz Group is ready to support the COVID-19 frontliners for the long term," Aboitiz said.

March 17, 2020 - 3:08pm

There is already a community transmission of COVID-19 in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque confirms.

Community-based transmission is declared when a person is diagnosed with the disease but was not in a high-risk area nor was in contact with any other confirmed cases.

Because they did not fall under the DOH's screening and contact tracing efforts, this means that the virus was transmitted to them in the community and it is unclear where they would have contracted it. (Get faster updates in our live blog here.)

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 task force allows outbound flights during Luzon quarantine
By Rosette Adel | 16 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has recommended the lifting of a 72-hour...
Headlines
fbfb
MVP heeds Duterte’s call; Jack Ma donates test kits
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Telecommunications magnate Manny V. Pangilinan is among the business tycoons who responded to the call of President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
State of calamity in Philippines for 6 months
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity for six months to address the outbreak of the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
With COVID-19 cases rising, Philippines now under state of calamity
By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
(2nd update) Proclamation 929 declares a state of calamity for a period of six months unless lifted earlier extended "as circumstances...
Headlines
fbfb
Full salaries, but no early release of 13th month pay for gov't workers —DBM
By Prinz Magtulis | 3 hours ago
More than 1.36 million state workers, including casuals, are bound to benefit.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
46 minutes ago
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines could reach 75,000 in months if not contained — DOH
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 46 minutes ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this was the estimate of experts from the DOH and the World Health Organization...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
E-prescriptions for senior citizens, PWD patients okayed
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Patients need not see their doctors for prescriptions, for now.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
CNN Philippines goes off-air due to COVID-19 scare
2 hours ago
CNN Philippines stopped broadcasting on Wednesday after a coronavirus case was confirmed in the building where the television...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines reports 6 more COVID-19 cases as infections near 200
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
(3rd update) The Philippines tallied six new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total count to 193 by midday...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOH launches hotlines for COVID-19 questions, assistance
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
The Department of Health on Tuesday launched dedicated hotlines for COVID-19 where Filipinos can direct questions or ask for...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with