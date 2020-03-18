LIST: Transportation services, route amid Luzon lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Mass transportation in Luzon was halted on Monday following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order of an “enhanced community quarantine” in the region.

Without public transportation plying the roads, health workers and other essential workers were forced to walk for hours to reach their workplaces.

On Tuesday afternoon, the national government rolled out military trucks to ferry those who are stranded while the Metro Manila Development Authority said bus companies also committed their fleet to help.

Local government units also set up alternative transportation in their areas to help the health workers.

Here is a running list of transportation services and routes amid Luzon lockdown:

Department of Transportation

The Transportation department set up two pick-up points: the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), and at the BFCT East Metro Transport Terminal in Marikina City. The following routes will be followed:

Route 1: (PITX - Quezon City General Hospital via Makati/Pasig)

PITX

Makati Medical Center

St. Lukes Medical Center - BGC

Rizal Medical Center

The Medical City - Ortigas

East Avenue Medical Center

Philippine Heart Center

Lung Center of the Philippines

Quezon City General Hospital

Route 2: (PITX - San Lazaro / Chinese General Hospital via Manila/Taft)

PITX

Pasay City General Hospital

Adventist Medical Center Manila

Philippine General Hospital

Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center

Manila Doctors Hospital

University of Sto. Tomas Hospital

San Lazaro Hospital

Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center

Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center

Route 3: (BFCT - San Lazaro Hospital via East Ave/E. Rodriguez)

BFCT

Quirino Memorial Medical Center

East Avenue Medical Center

Philippine Heart Center

Lung Center of the Philippines

Providence Hospital

Capitol Medical Center

St. Lukes Medical Center - East Ave.

University of Sto. Tomas Hospital

San Lazaro Hospital

Routes will be subjected to change depending on the data and requests coming from the Department of Health (DOH), said DoTr.

Office of the Vice President

OVP said the routes, except 2 and 5, will start at 6:00 a.m. at the start point, and leave 11:30 a.m. for the end point.

ROUTE 1:

RITM Alabang — Magallanes SLEX MRT (via Osmeña Highway, via Quirino Ave.) — Taft Ave. LRT — PGH / UP-NIH — Lawton LRT — Carriedo LRT — Recto LRT — Tayuman LRT — Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center

ROUTE 2:

Heritage Hotel EDSA ext (via Roxas Blvd., via Quirino Ave.) — Taft Ave. LRT — PGH / UP-NIH — Manila City Hall (via Quiapo) — UST Hospital — UDMC (via Welcome Rotonda, via Quezon Ave.) — Phil. Orthopedic Center (Banawe, via Araneta Ave. — EDSA Quezon Ave. MRT

*This route will start at 2:00 p.m. from starting point, and leave end point at 5:00 p.m.

ROUTE 3:

SM MOA Globe EDSA — EDSA Taft LRT / MRT — Magallanes MRT — Guadalupe MRT — Shaw MRT — Cubao MRT / LRT2 (via Aurora Blvd., via C5 ext.) — QMMC (via C5 / Marcos Highway) — Santolan LRT2 — Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta

ROUTE 4:

EDSA ext. / Macapagal Ave. — EDSA Taft LRT / MRT — Magallanes MRT — Shaw MRT — Cubao MRT / LRT2 — East Ave. Medical Center — Phil. Heart Center — Lung Center of the Phils. (via Quezon Memorial Circle) — VMMC (via EDSA) — Monumento LRT

ROUTE 5:

SM Fairview (via Commonwealth Ave, via Quezon Memorial Circle) — East Ave. Medical Center — Phil. Heart Center — Lung Center of the Phils. (via Agham Road, via Quezon Ave.) — Phil. Orthopedic Center — UDMC (Welcome Rotonda, via España) — UST Hospital — Lawton LRT

*This route will start at 2:00 p.m. from starting point, and leave end point at 5:00 p.m.

ROUTE 6:

Balintawak LRT — Quezon Ave. MRT — GMA – Kamuning MRT — Cubao MRT — Santolan–Annapolis MRT — Ortigas MRT — EDSA cor. Kalayaan Ave. — Ayala MRT — Magallanes MRT — Heritage Hotel EDSA ext.

Changes may also be made to the routes. OVP suggested checking their Facebook page for possible updates.

Manila City

For Manila City health workers, Manila City Government Public Information Office chief Julius Leonen quoted Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan as saying that “councilors have been instructed to lend their e-trikes to the city’s district hospitals.

Lacuna added that the city government is loking places where the health workers may temporarily stay that are near the hospitals they are working in.

Muntinlupa City

Services will be offered only to medical personnel, law enforcers, supermarkey staff and employees, drugstore personnel, restaurant staff and personnel, bank personnel, city government employees, Business Process Outsourcing workers, health workers.

San Pedro Boundary to Starmall Alabang

Cado Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

City Vet Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

East Service Road to Starmall Alabang

Dapco Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Eced Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

West Service Road to Starmall Alabang

GAD Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

JRF Dagdag Puhunan Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Buencamino to Starmall Alabang

2 SSD Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Osca Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sucat Lakefront to Starmall Alabang

2 Engineering Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

MCTI Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tunasan (Baybayin) to Alabang (Baybayin)

2 Division Office Flexi Truck: 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2 Yasdo Flexi Truck: 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

San Pedro Boundary to Osmun

2 Mayor’s Office Flexi Truck

Osmun to Sucat

1 Mayor’s Office Flexi Truck

Cho Flexi Truck

Pasig City

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the bus service is for "essential workers," including health professionals.

City Hall - Sheridan (8-12am, 1-4pm)

City Hall - Santolan (B) (8-12am, 1-4pm)

Lucky Gold - PCGH (6am and 5pm)

City Hall - PCGH (6am and 5pm)

City Hall - Santolan (A) (6-8am, 5-7pm)

City Hall - Kalawaan (6-8am, 5-7pm)

City Hall - Kenneth (6-8am, 5-7pm)

City Hall - Rosario (6am and 5pm)

Mega Market - Shaw (19 stops)

Sotto however admitted that even with free bus rides from the city government, transportation will not be enough.

He said that tricycle operations will continue within the city, provided that they “carry essential travel.”

Makati City

Free bus rides for staff of Ospital ng Makati;

Bus A - Puregold to OsMak and vice versa

Bus B - LRT Buendia to Osmak and vice versa

Bus C - Waterfun C5 to Osmak and vice versa

Marikina City

Routes will run from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., and 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Route 1: BARANGKA FLY OVER, coaster

Bonifacio Avenue

Sumulong Avenue

Shoe Avenue

Freedom Park - I Love Marikina

Route 2: PANORAMA STATION, coaster

Horizon St.

Lilac St. – Pure Gold

Rainbow St.

1st Ave.

5th St.

Gil Fernando / Robinsons Market

Sumulong Highway / Amang Rodriguez Hospital

Shoe Avenue / Marikina Public Market

Freedom Park - I Love Marikina

Route 3: CAMACHO HOMEOWNERS, coaster

Along Kabayani Road To – Access Road Up – Tumana / Market and Pure Gold / Drug Store

J. P. Rizal St.

J. P. Rizal St.

Sumulong Highway

W. Paz St. / Marikina Public Market and Drug Store

Freedom Park - I Love Marikina

Route 4: SANTAN ST., / CALTEX GAS STATION, coaster

Fortune Avenue

Balagtas St.

BG Molina St., / NGI Market

A. De Guzman St. / Drug Store

Bayanbayanan Avenue

J.P. Rizal St.

Malaya St.

J.P. Rizal St.

W. Paz St.

Freedom Park - I Love Marikina

Route 5: OTTO OUTLET MARCOS HIGHWAY, coaster

Old J. P. Rizal St.

Senga St.

M. A. Roxas St.

N. Roxas St.

E. dela Paz St.

W. Paz St.

Freedom Park - I Love Marikina

Route 6: TUMANA

Doña Petra

Angel Santos

Farmers 1

Ampalaya

Kabayani Road

Homeowners Drive

River Park Route

Route 7: MARIKINA HEIGHTS

Pugad Lawin

East Drive

C & P Mall

Bayan-Bayanan Ave.

E. Manalo 6. Toyota Ave.

Quezon City

Province of Cavite

Other groups

Meanwhile volunteer group RockEd is making ways to help health workers. They are calling for volunteer drivers to help ferry health professionals from different points of Metro Manila