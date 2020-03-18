E-prescriptions for senior citizens, PWD patients okayed

MANILA, Philippines — With public transportation shut in the entire Luzon, high-risk patients to coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) who cannot see their doctors for written prescriptions, may now get their electronic copies to buy their medicines.

This was contained in Circular No. 2020-007 issued Tuesday by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), essentially relaxing rules in securing prescription medicines specifically for “individuals vulnerable to COVID-19,” at the time of community quarantine in Luzon is preventing them from going out for a check-up.

Apart from senior citizens, “persons with disability (PWD)” and those “with chronic illness or those with immuno-compromised conditions” may opt for electronic prescription of their medicines during the lockdown period ending April 12.

“To ensure continuous access of these individuals to prescription and maintenance drugs during the quarantine period, the FDA saw the need to provide an exception…and to adopt alternative measures using electronic means of prescribing drugs…,” the circular stated.

On the receiving end, FDA instructed drugstores to honor electronic prescriptions, with digital signature of the doctor, which in this case may be sent as captured image sent through e-mail or other messaging applications like Facebook messenger and WhatsApp.

Apart from doctor’s signature, electronic prescriptions must also contain the license and professional tax receipt number of the physician.

“All drugstore/pharmacy/botica and similar outlets shall not require the actual presence of the individual vulnerable to COVID-19 before dispensing the needed drugs,” the circular stated.

Similarly, regulators clarified that PWDs and senior citizens may still avail of their 20% discount by law even if they are not present when buying medicines, so long as they have a “letter of authorization” and their ID issued to the buyer.

While prescription rules have been eased, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo reminded patients that a careful and personal evaluation of their doctors is still preferred.

“This does not aim to replace the patient-doctor interaction, standard prescription and medicine dispensing process, but ensures the accessibility of essential medicines to our patients,” Domingo said in a press statement.

“Even though we are experiencing health challenges, this should not deprive our patients of their access to prescription medicines and maintenance drugs,” he added.

On Monday, President Duterte put the entire Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine, a drastic measure that suspended public transport in the area to control people mobilization and stop the spread of COVID-19. The disease has so far infected 193 people as of Wednesday morning. Fourteen of the cases have died, while seven have recovered.