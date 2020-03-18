LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo during the Taal volcano eruption, customers at a pharmacy line up for face masks, which are out of stock. Health authorities have advised covering mouths when coughing and observing proper cough etiquette to help prevent infection.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
E-prescriptions for senior citizens, PWD patients okayed
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 12:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — With public transportation shut in the entire Luzon, high-risk patients to coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) who cannot see their doctors for written prescriptions, may now get their electronic copies to buy their medicines.

This was contained in Circular No. 2020-007 issued Tuesday by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), essentially relaxing rules in securing prescription medicines specifically for “individuals vulnerable to COVID-19,” at the time of community quarantine in Luzon is preventing them from going out for a check-up.

Apart from senior citizens, “persons with disability (PWD)” and those “with chronic illness or those with immuno-compromised conditions” may opt for electronic prescription of their medicines during the lockdown period ending April 12.

“To ensure continuous access of these individuals to prescription and maintenance drugs during the quarantine period, the FDA saw the need to provide an exception…and to adopt alternative measures using electronic means of prescribing drugs…,” the circular stated.

On the receiving end, FDA instructed drugstores to honor electronic prescriptions, with digital signature of the doctor, which in this case may be sent as captured image sent through e-mail or other messaging applications like Facebook messenger and WhatsApp. 

Apart from doctor’s signature, electronic prescriptions must also contain the license and professional tax receipt number of the physician.

“All drugstore/pharmacy/botica and similar outlets shall not require the actual presence of the individual vulnerable to COVID-19 before dispensing the needed drugs,” the circular stated.

Similarly, regulators clarified that PWDs and senior citizens may still avail of their 20% discount by law even if they are not present when buying medicines, so long as they have a “letter of authorization” and their ID issued to the buyer. 

While prescription rules have been eased, FDA Director-General Eric Domingo reminded patients that a careful and personal evaluation of their doctors is still preferred.

“This does not aim to replace the patient-doctor interaction, standard prescription and medicine dispensing process, but ensures the accessibility of essential medicines to our patients,” Domingo said in a press statement.

“Even though we are experiencing health challenges, this should not deprive our patients of their access to prescription medicines and maintenance drugs,” he added.

On Monday, President Duterte put the entire Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine, a drastic measure that suspended public transport in the area to control people mobilization and stop the spread of COVID-19. The disease has so far infected 193 people as of Wednesday morning. Fourteen of the cases have died, while seven have recovered.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 task force allows outbound flights during Luzon quarantine
By Rosette Adel | 16 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has recommended the lifting of a 72-hour...
Headlines
fbfb
MVP heeds Duterte’s call; Jack Ma donates test kits
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Telecommunications magnate Manny V. Pangilinan is among the business tycoons who responded to the call of President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
State of calamity in Philippines for 6 months
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity for six months to address the outbreak of the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
With COVID-19 cases rising, Philippines now under state of calamity
By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
(2nd update) Proclamation 929 declares a state of calamity for a period of six months unless lifted earlier extended "as circumstances...
Headlines
fbfb
Full salaries, but no early release of 13th month pay for gov't workers —DBM
By Prinz Magtulis | 3 hours ago
More than 1.36 million state workers, including casuals, are bound to benefit.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
E-prescriptions for senior citizens, PWD patients okayed
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Patients need not see their doctors for prescriptions, for now.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOH launches hotlines for COVID-19 questions, assistance
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
The Department of Health on Tuesday launched dedicated hotlines for COVID-19 where Filipinos can direct questions or ask for...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
House closes several facilities after COVID-19 infection, death
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
The House of Representatives on Wednesday announced that it will shut down several facilities in its Batasan Complex based...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
DOTr to set up P2P transport system for health workers, frontliners
14 hours ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles confirmed late Tuesday night that the Department of Transportation has been directed...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Health workers among those stranded
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Health workers and other frontliners were stranded all over Metro Manila yesterday after President Duterte suspended mass...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with