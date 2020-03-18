LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Commuters have their temperature checked at SM Fairview in Quezon City prior to availing of free rides to Quezon City Hall arranged by the city government on March 17, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DOTr to set up P2P transport system for health workers, frontliners
(Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 12:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles confirmed late Tuesday night that the Department of Transportation has been directed to implement point-to-point (P2P) transportation services for health workers amid the community quarantine of Luzon.

Nograles said the transportation would develop the system "in cooperation with local government units and upon consultation with the Department of Health."

Vice President Leni Robredo earlier Tuesday rolled out a similar measure after the Office of the Vice President pledged to arrange shuttles for health workers who have had a hard time getting to work

This came as reports on Tuesday morning that health workers as well as workers for businesses exempted from the strict home quarantine were forced to find other means of transportation.

The Palace on Tuesday evening released a proclamation that President Rodrigo Duterte signed on Monday declaring a nationwide state of calamity in the Philippines as a result of the worsening spread of the virus.

According to Nograles, public and private health workers, private health workers—which include medical professionals, hospital administrative staff, aides and service providers—along with aid workers and volunteers of the Philippine Red Cross and the World Health Organization are among those considered frontliners and who are exempted from the home quarantine.

The cabinet secretary also said that all government agencies in the executive branch are directed to issue accreditation orders for skeletal workforces for essential functions

Skeletal workforces may use official vehicles, he said. 

Other initiatives discussed at the briefing, which was held after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, include: 

  • Agencies with jurisdiction over those exempted from strict home quarantine are to issue IATF accreditation IDs.
  • PCOO will be in charge of designing the seal and design of the official IATF accreditation IDs
  • IATF IDs to be issued by March 20 but bonafide work IDs will be sufficient until then.

Workers excused

At the same press briefing in Malacañang, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that workers in exempted industries shall not be penalized if they cannot manage to get to work because of mass transportation has been suspended.

With Duterte's declaration of enhanced community quarantine over mainland Luzon, work in both the private and public sectors has been limited to those who have work-from-home arrangements. 

"Kung ayaw payagan ng employers, puwede hindi pumasok ang manggagawa," Bello said Tuesday night.

"Since they are under enhanced community quarantine, they are excused."

Earlier that day, he said that there would be no double pay and hazard pay granted to those who would come in to work that day.

Bello also said that affected workers could use their leave credits throughout the implementation of community quarantine.

As of this writing, there are a total of 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country after the Department of Health confirmed 45 new patients that same day. — Franco Luna  

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With COVID-19 cases rising, Philippines now under state of calamity
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
(2nd update) Proclamation 929 declares a state of calamity for a period of six months unless lifted earlier extended "as circumstances...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH confirms community transmission of COVID-19 in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that the novel coronavirus disease situation in the country has entered community...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(13th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
7 hours ago
Headlines
COVID-19 infections in Philippines now at 187
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The Philippines now has a total of 187 novel coronavirus infections on Tuesday after 45 more people tested positive,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte admin rolls out P27.1B war chest vs COVID-19
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Duterte administration’s economic team announced Monday night a much-awaited spending plan amounting to P27.1 billion...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Foreigners have until Friday to leave or be stuck
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
All commercial flights to and from any airport in Luzon will be suspended starting March 20 as part of the enhanced community...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pasig deploys tricycles for essential workers
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
In Pasig City, tricycles have been allowed to transport persons exempted from the enhanced community quarantine.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Cargo unhampered? Truckloads of toilet paper barred
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The proclamation of a Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine is supposed to guarantee the “unhampered” movement...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
MVP heeds Duterte’s call; Jack Ma donates test kits
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Telecommunications magnate Manny V. Pangilinan is among the business tycoons who responded to the call of President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Drug war, lotto games suspended
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
Metro Manila police have suspended operations against illegal drugs as they turn their focus on implementing measures to stop...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with