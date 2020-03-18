LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In an Instagram post yesterday, the award-winning actor said he had no history of travel overseas and no known contact with anyone infected by the virus.
PM/Files
Boyet de Leon gets COVID; Baste goes on self-quarantine
Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - March 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Christopher de Leon has disclosed that he has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In an Instagram post yesterday, the award-winning actor said he had no history of travel overseas and no known contact with anyone infected by the virus.

“However, due to the nature of my work in the entertainment business, I have interacted with many people,” he said as he urged people who have come in contact with him in the past two weeks to observe self-quarantine.

He said his wife Sandy, daughter Mica and household helper were also on self-quarantine at their home.

In Davao City, Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has volunteered to undergo self-quarantine as he considered himself a “person under monitoring” because of a recurring sore throat.

Swab tests also have been administered on President Duterte’s younger son.

Members of Duterte’s family were tested on Monday for COVID-19 in Davao City.

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go told The STAR that Duterte’s partner Honeylet Avanceña and their daughter Kitty were also tested for COVID-19.

A separate swab test was taken on presidential son and Davao City first district Rep. Paolo Duterte.

Go said the collected samples have yet to be sent to Manila for further laboratory examinations at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Go said the tests were to make sure of the status of the members of the President’s family.

Sources, however, said the samples for the first family were brought to Manila on Monday by a C-130 flight of the Philippine Air Force, which incidentally was on a flight to Davao City.

The President last week tested negative for the disease after he attended an event where a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was also present.

Meanwhile, presidential daughter and Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio had undergone self-quarantine and tested negative for COVID-19 after she attended a hearing at the Senate the other week. – With Paolo Romero, Sheila Crisostomo, Janvic Mateo

CHRISTOPHER DE LEON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With COVID-19 cases rising, Philippines now under state of calamity
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
(2nd update) Proclamation 929 declares a state of calamity for a period of six months unless lifted earlier extended "as circumstances...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH confirms community transmission of COVID-19 in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that the novel coronavirus disease situation in the country has entered community...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(13th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
7 hours ago
Headlines
COVID-19 infections in Philippines now at 187
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The Philippines now has a total of 187 novel coronavirus infections on Tuesday after 45 more people tested positive,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte admin rolls out P27.1B war chest vs COVID-19
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Duterte administration’s economic team announced Monday night a much-awaited spending plan amounting to P27.1 billion...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
45 minutes ago
DOTr to set up P2P transport system for health workers, frontliners
45 minutes ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles confirmed late Tuesday night that the Department of Transportation has been directed...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
State of calamity in Philippines for 6 months
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity for six months to address the outbreak of the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Health workers among those stranded
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Health workers and other frontliners were stranded all over Metro Manila yesterday after President Duterte suspended mass...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Community transmission’ declared; cases hit 187
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Forty-five new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 recorded by the Department of Health brought the total number of cases...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Foreigners have until Friday to leave or be stuck
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
All commercial flights to and from any airport in Luzon will be suspended starting March 20 as part of the enhanced community...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with