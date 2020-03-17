No groups authorized by government to do home sanitation

MANILA, Philippines — The government has not authorized any group to conduct home sanitation, state-run Philippine News Agency reported.

“Please be alert and careful. Kindly inform all family and friends not to open the door to any person or group claiming to be in charge of any party to sanitize homes from the virus,” PNA reported.

It added that houses were looted by supposed criminals with this scheme.

The advisory comes as the government’s “enhanced community quarantine” starts in entire Luzon on Tuesday, March 17.

The newest measure also constitutes the “heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures” while “provision for food and essential health services shall be regulated.”

Train systems, buses, jeepneys and other forms of mass transportation have also been suspended. This also covers taxis and other ride-hailing companies such as Grab, Angkas and Move It.

The quarantine period will be implemented until April 12.

Health authorities recorded two new infections, raising the domestic tally of cases to 142.

In all, 12 people have died from COVID-19 in the country and three patients have fully recovered. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico