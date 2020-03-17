LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Droplets are seen from transparent mask of member of Philippine Army as he joins others in implementing community quarantine at the MacArthur Highway, border between Valenzuela and Bulacan on March 15, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
No groups authorized by government to do home sanitation
(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 7:46am

MANILA, Philippines — The government has not authorized any group to conduct home sanitation, state-run Philippine News Agency reported.

“Please be alert and careful. Kindly inform all family and friends not to open the door to any person or group claiming to be in charge of any party to sanitize homes from the virus,” PNA reported.

It added that houses were looted by supposed criminals with this scheme.

The advisory comes as the government’s “enhanced community quarantine” starts in entire Luzon on Tuesday, March 17.

The newest measure also constitutes the “heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures” while “provision for food and essential health services shall be regulated.”

Train systems, buses, jeepneys and other forms of mass transportation have also been suspended. This also covers taxis and other ride-hailing companies such as Grab, Angkas and Move It.

The quarantine period will be implemented until April 12.

Health authorities recorded two new infections, raising the domestic tally of cases to 142.

In all, 12 people have died from COVID-19 in the country and three patients have fully recovered. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte admin rolls out P27.1B war chest vs COVID-19
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
The Duterte administration’s economic team announced Monday night a much-awaited spending plan amounting to P27.1 billion...
Headlines
fbfb
Fact check: Panelo says Korea did total lockdown; eating bananas and gargling prevent COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo at the press briefing dropped a number of questionable claims. We look into...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte places entire Luzon under 'enhanced' community quarantine
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
(5th update) President Rodrigo Duterte declared an "enhanced community quarantine" over the entire Luzon including Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
No more final exams for students
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 9 hours ago
Efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus disease have spared students from taking the fourth quarter examinations in Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo hits DSWD’s suspension of subsidies to poor
By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo slammed yesterday the Department of Social Welfare and Development for suspending the disbursement...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 hours ago
More LGUs impose own quarantine
By Alicia Chua | 9 hours ago
Several provinces and key cities outside Metro Manila have set up their own defenses against the 2019 coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Go to big business: Help avert economic fallout
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go urged yesterday the private sector, particularly big businesses, to pitch in to cushion...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
DOLE to assist thousands of workers out of jobs
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
At least 6,000 workers in Metro Manila are out of work and without income for a month due to the imposition of community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Bird flu hits Nueva Ecija
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 9 hours ago
The Philippines will once again deal with bird flu after a quail farm in Nueva Ecija tested positive for the same poultry...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
BI clarifies flights continue but passenger entry limited
By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration yesterday clarified that while flights from China, Hong Kong, Macau and South Korea continue, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with