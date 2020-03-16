LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
A government worker disinfects a high school, amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Manila on March 9, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
DepEd: No more fourth quarter exams for students in NCR
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2020 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — Students in Metro Manila and other localities with class suspensions on March 16 to 20 will no longer take their fourth quarter examinations, the Department of Education said.

Instead, schools are directed to apply a “grading formula” for the computation of their final grades for the last quarter of the school year, DepEd said in a memorandum released Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte raised Code Red Sublevel 2 over the novel coronavirus disease last week, and placed Metro Manila under “community quarantine,” restricting access and travel to the capital region from March 15 to April 14.

He also suspended classes in Metro Manila until April 12.

Other local government units meanwhile declared community quarantine in their localities and suspended classes in their area.

The Education department said schools will still follow the Policy Guidelines on Classroom Assessment for the K to 12 Basic Education Program for Fourth Quarter grade.

The grading formula will be based on class standing composed of written works and performance tasks.

The department also included other measures for computation of the learners’ grades in the memorandum.

“Further academic requirements, if any, shall be done as home-based assignments,” DepEd said.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Metro Manila quarantine

Graduation, moving up ceremonies

DepEd also reiterated that the week of April 13 to 17 is designated for moving up, graduation or recognition rites.

Social distancing will be observed in the school events.

The schools, in consultation with the Parents-Teachers Association, may also opt to reschedule or forego holding of the rites, “should the public health situation prevent the holding of the rites within the said period.”

The Philippines reported 140 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease. COVID-19 also claimed 12 lives in the country.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 16, 2020 - 1:20pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 16, 2020 - 1:20pm

The City Government of Muntinlupa announces that the city is now under a state of calamity.

In its official Twitter account, Muntinlupa City announced this latest development to enable the local government to access quick response fund amid the COVID-19 emergency situation.

March 16, 2020 - 12:31pm

At least 2,000 fast test kits for the novel coronavirus from China arrives in Manila. Chinese Embassy in the Philippines and the China Mammoth Foundation donated the test kits.

According to the Chinese Embassy, Beijing is getting ready to provide more test kits, which can issue results in three hours, in the coming days.

These kits have also been exported to more than 50 countries, including Japan, Thailand, Brunei, Egypt, Peru and UAE.

"China has been sharing our hard-won anti-epidemic experiences, carrying out close medical experts-level cooperation with the Philippine side," the embassy said in a statement.

March 16, 2020 - 9:22am

The Bishops of Metro Manila announces that there will be no celebration of the Holy Mass and other religious activities from March 15 to April 14.

This covers the last three Sundays of Lent and the Holy Week, which means that celebrations including Palm Sunday, the rest of the Holy Week and Easter Sunday will not be open to the public.

"There will be no public blessing of palms, Visita Iglesia, Siete Palabras, Good Friday procession and Easter Salubong," the bishops said in a pastoral statement.

March 16, 2020 - 7:13am

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro orders a "collective quarantine" in seven states, including the capital Caracas, from Monday to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

All activities in the seven states are to be suspended from 5:00 am on Monday, except food distribution, health services, transport and security, Maduro said in a television address. — AFP

March 16, 2020 - 7:13am

The US territory of Puerto Rico on orders a 9:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, with immediate effect and until March 30.

"Faced with the possibility of transmission and propagation of the virus, I have ordered the imposition of a curfew for all residents of Puerto Rico," Governor Wanda Vazquez announced in a video message. — AFP

