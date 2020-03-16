DepEd: No more fourth quarter exams for students in NCR

MANILA, Philippines — Students in Metro Manila and other localities with class suspensions on March 16 to 20 will no longer take their fourth quarter examinations, the Department of Education said.

Instead, schools are directed to apply a “grading formula” for the computation of their final grades for the last quarter of the school year, DepEd said in a memorandum released Monday.

President Rodrigo Duterte raised Code Red Sublevel 2 over the novel coronavirus disease last week, and placed Metro Manila under “community quarantine,” restricting access and travel to the capital region from March 15 to April 14.

He also suspended classes in Metro Manila until April 12.

Other local government units meanwhile declared community quarantine in their localities and suspended classes in their area.

The Education department said schools will still follow the Policy Guidelines on Classroom Assessment for the K to 12 Basic Education Program for Fourth Quarter grade.

The grading formula will be based on class standing composed of written works and performance tasks.

The department also included other measures for computation of the learners’ grades in the memorandum.

“Further academic requirements, if any, shall be done as home-based assignments,” DepEd said.

Graduation, moving up ceremonies

DepEd also reiterated that the week of April 13 to 17 is designated for moving up, graduation or recognition rites.

Social distancing will be observed in the school events.

The schools, in consultation with the Parents-Teachers Association, may also opt to reschedule or forego holding of the rites, “should the public health situation prevent the holding of the rites within the said period.”

The Philippines reported 140 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease. COVID-19 also claimed 12 lives in the country.