Travelers entering Singapore from Philippines required to stay home for 2 weeks

MANILA, Philippines — Travelers entering Singapore from the Philippines are required to stay home for 14 days as part of the measures to reduce the risk of importation of the novel coronavirus to the city state.

The same measure, which will begin from 11:59 p.m. of March 16, will apply to visitors with history of travel to Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, Japan, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

“This is because of the risk of community transmission in these countries and evidence of cases that have been imported from these countries into Singapore,” the country’s Ministry of Health said Sunday.

Individuals with travel history to these countries will be issued a stay-home notice. Those under a stay-home notice must remain in their place of residence at all times for 14 days after entering the city state.

“They will have to provide a proof of the place where they will serve the 14-day SHN, for example a hotel booking covering the entire period, or a place of residence they or their family own. They may also be swabbed for testing for COVID-19, even if asymptomatic,” the ministry also said.

All short-tem visitors who are nationals of any ASEAN country will be also be required to submit requisite health information before traveling to Singapore. This will have to be approved by the MOH before travel to the city state and the approval will be verified by the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority officers.

Short-term visitors who arrive in Singapore without the necessary approval will be denied entry.

Singapore has so far reported 212 infections without any fatality. Of the figure, 105 have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

The Philippines, meanwhile, has 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 11 deaths. Only two of the country’s cases have recovered.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 156,000 worldwide with more than 5,800 deaths.