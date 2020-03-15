LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Tourists visit Merlion Park in Singapore on March 6, 2020.
AFP/Catherine Lai
Travelers entering Singapore from Philippines required to stay home for 2 weeks
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2020 - 8:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Travelers entering Singapore from the Philippines are required to stay home for 14 days as part of the measures to reduce the risk of importation of the novel coronavirus to the city state.

The same measure, which will begin from 11:59 p.m. of March 16, will apply to visitors with history of travel to Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, Japan, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

“This is because of the risk of community transmission in these countries and evidence of cases that have been imported from these countries into Singapore,” the country’s Ministry of Health said Sunday.

Individuals with travel history to these countries will be issued a stay-home notice. Those under a stay-home notice must remain in their place of residence at all times for 14 days after entering the city state.

“They will have to provide a proof of the place where they will serve the 14-day SHN, for example a hotel booking covering the entire period, or a place of residence they or their family own. They may also be swabbed for testing for COVID-19, even if asymptomatic,” the ministry also said.

All short-tem visitors who are nationals of any ASEAN country will be also be required to submit requisite health information before traveling to Singapore. This will have to be approved by the MOH before travel to the city state and the approval will be verified by the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority officers.

Short-term visitors who arrive in Singapore without the necessary approval will be denied entry.

Singapore has so far reported 212 infections without any fatality. Of the figure, 105 have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

The Philippines, meanwhile, has 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 11 deaths. Only two of the country’s cases have recovered.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 156,000 worldwide with more than 5,800 deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day spike
1 day ago
This is the most number of new cases announced by the Department of Health in a single day so far.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Metro Manila quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and community quarantine of Metro Manila.
2 days ago
Headlines
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(10th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
1 day ago
Headlines
Philippines closes off Metro Manila to fight novel coronavirus
11 hours ago
Officers armed with rifles blocked off main roads into the city of some 12 million as domestic flights to and from Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Community quarantines, travel restrictions outside Metro Manila
8 hours ago
Local governments outside the capital have also declared travel restrictions and other measures.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Filipinos from virus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship to come home
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The chartered plane carrying the 438 crew members and six passengers of the cruise ship departed San Francisco around 9 p.m....
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace satisfied with first day of Metro Manila quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
The Duterte administration has imposed sweeping measures to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) including placing...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
FDA: No COVID-19 kits approved for commercial release yet
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"We cannot vouch for its safety and efficacy by merely accepting the stated claims of a testing kit without the proper regulatory...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Why some are saying 'social distancing' is a privilege
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
As agencies announced specific guidelines for those measures, groups raised concerns over how the social distancing measures...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
NCRPO sees smoother implementation of quarantine by next week
7 hours ago
"It varies yan sa cooperation ng mga tao," the NCR police chief said.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with