LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace: There is no crisis in quarantine communications
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2020 - 7:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the confusion over the remarks of some officials on the "community quarantine" in Metro Manila, Malacañang on Sunday claimed that the government is not experiencing a communication crisis and that previous statements released by agencies do not contradict each other.

Some sectors have criticized the government for the confusion stemming from statements about the measures against the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

They cited the statement of Metro Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia who told reporters on Saturday that all Metro Manila mayors had agreed to issue a resolution implementing a curfew from March 15 to April 14.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government later on clarified that the imposition of a curfew would depend on the ordinances to be passed by each local government.

But presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the confusion arose because people were not listening to the announcements of officials.

"You are not listening. The MMDA said the recommendation came from them. They did not say that a resolution has been completed. (Presidential Communications) Secretary Martin (Andanar) said there is no resolution yet. First, there are is no ordinance yet. If there is no ordinance, there is no approval from the President," Panelo said in a radio interview Sunday.

Ordinances are passed by local governments.

"Where is the contradiction? There is none," he added.

Panelo said the only mistake of MMDA was its failure to immediately clarify that its recommendation cannot be enforced immediately.

"There is none. Those who are saying that are not listening intently to the statements," Panelo said when asked to react to claims that the administration is facing a communication crisis.

"It (MMDA) did not immediately say that (their recommendation) cannot be implemented immediately, that an ordinance is needed or the President should give his imprimatur. Perhaps that's the mistake," he added.

Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to decide on the proposal to impose a curfew in Metro Manila.

"He (Duterte) said he is still studying it," Panelo said.  

"In whatever form, it doesn't matter. What is important is whether he would approve the recommendation. Second, whether each city in favor of (the curfew) would issue ordinances," he added.

Panelo said members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease would meet in Malacañang on Tuesday to discuss updates and measures related to the COVID-19.

Agencies have agreed to meet daily to assess the measures intended to arrest the spread of the disease. 

2019-NCOV COVID-19 METRO MANILA LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day spike
1 day ago
This is the most number of new cases announced by the Department of Health in a single day so far.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Metro Manila quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and community quarantine of Metro Manila.
2 days ago
Headlines
Philippines closes off Metro Manila to fight novel coronavirus
9 hours ago
Officers armed with rifles blocked off main roads into the city of some 12 million as domestic flights to and from Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(10th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
1 day ago
Headlines
LIST: Community quarantines, travel restrictions outside Metro Manila
6 hours ago
Local governments outside the capital have also declared travel restrictions and other measures.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
8 minutes ago
Makati imposes curfew, Quezon City sets ‘public safety hours’ for quarantine
8 minutes ago
Makati and Quezon City will be imposing nine-hour curfews starting March 16 as part of the measures to contain the new coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Filipinos from virus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship to come home
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The chartered plane carrying the 438 crew members and six passengers of the cruise ship departed San Francisco around 9 p.m....
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace satisfied with first day of Metro Manila quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The Duterte administration has imposed sweeping measures to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) including placing...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Deaths climb to 11 as Philippines reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
FDA: No COVID-19 kits approved for commercial release yet
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"We cannot vouch for its safety and efficacy by merely accepting the stated claims of a testing kit without the proper regulatory...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with