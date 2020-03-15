Palace: There is no crisis in quarantine communications

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the confusion over the remarks of some officials on the "community quarantine" in Metro Manila, Malacañang on Sunday claimed that the government is not experiencing a communication crisis and that previous statements released by agencies do not contradict each other.

Some sectors have criticized the government for the confusion stemming from statements about the measures against the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

They cited the statement of Metro Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia who told reporters on Saturday that all Metro Manila mayors had agreed to issue a resolution implementing a curfew from March 15 to April 14.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government later on clarified that the imposition of a curfew would depend on the ordinances to be passed by each local government.

But presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the confusion arose because people were not listening to the announcements of officials.

"You are not listening. The MMDA said the recommendation came from them. They did not say that a resolution has been completed. (Presidential Communications) Secretary Martin (Andanar) said there is no resolution yet. First, there are is no ordinance yet. If there is no ordinance, there is no approval from the President," Panelo said in a radio interview Sunday.

Ordinances are passed by local governments.

"Where is the contradiction? There is none," he added.

Panelo said the only mistake of MMDA was its failure to immediately clarify that its recommendation cannot be enforced immediately.

"There is none. Those who are saying that are not listening intently to the statements," Panelo said when asked to react to claims that the administration is facing a communication crisis.

"It (MMDA) did not immediately say that (their recommendation) cannot be implemented immediately, that an ordinance is needed or the President should give his imprimatur. Perhaps that's the mistake," he added.

Panelo said President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to decide on the proposal to impose a curfew in Metro Manila.

"He (Duterte) said he is still studying it," Panelo said.

"In whatever form, it doesn't matter. What is important is whether he would approve the recommendation. Second, whether each city in favor of (the curfew) would issue ordinances," he added.

Panelo said members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease would meet in Malacañang on Tuesday to discuss updates and measures related to the COVID-19.

Agencies have agreed to meet daily to assess the measures intended to arrest the spread of the disease.