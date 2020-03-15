Makati imposes curfew, Quezon City sets ‘public safety hours’ for quarantine

MANILA, Philippines —Makati and Quezon City will be imposing nine-hour curfews starting March 16 as part of the measures to contain the new coronavirus that has so far infected 140 in the country.

The move comes as the Philippine government begins the month-long quarantine of Metro Manila, restricting domestic travel in and out of the capital and banning mass gatherings.

A curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented in Makati from March 16 to April 14, according to an executive order that will implement strict social distancing in the city.

Exempted from the curfew are those working in businesses with a work schedule within the curfew hours, health workers, authorized government officials, those traveling for medical or humanitarian reasons, persons transiting to airport for travel abroad, people providing basic services and public utilities, persons delivering food and medicines and essential skeletal force of the city government.

Malls, bars, theaters, schools and gyms as well as several city-run establishments will be closed. Meanwhile, groceries, pharmacies, 24/7 convenience stores, banks, hardware stores, health clinic and restaurants with take out or delivery services will be allowed to remain open.

“Failure to abide by the foregoing guidelines and measures shall be meted with appropriate action, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. For this purpose, the law department is directed to initiate appropriate charges as may be warranted,” the order read.

‘Public safety hours’

The Quezon City will also implement a “public safety hours” from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday. All persons in the city are prohibited form roaming around and loitering in all public places during these “public safety hours.”

Those exempted are the people going to work or returning home, people in need of medical attention, and health workers. Government officials and employing essential or emergency functions, people going to or returning from airport or pier and drivers and conductors of public utility vehicles are also exempted.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said the offenders may be charged for violation of Sec. 9 of the Republic Act 11332, which penalizes non-cooperation of person affected by a health event of public concern and/or Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority).

In case of minors who will violate the order, penalties provided in Sections 5 and 8 of Ordinance 2301, series of 2014 will be imposed.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Saturday that “no arrest can be made if there will be no ordinance from LGU.”

“The executive order will be effective immediately and remain in effect until such time that the president or other appropriate authority lifts the state of public health emergency," Belmonte said.

The highest alert level, Code Red Sub Level 2, was declared on Thursday by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases due to the sustained transmission of the new coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 156,000 worldwide with more than 5,800 fatalities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico