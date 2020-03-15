LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Filipinos from Grand Princess cruise ship board a plane in San Francisco.
Department of Foreign Affairs, Handout
Filipinos from virus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship to come home
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2020 - 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos from the coronavirus-struck Grand Princess cruise ship are set to arrive in the Philippines on Monday.

The ship carrying 2,400 passengers was quarantined off Oakland in California after an outbreak on board saw 21 people test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The chartered plane carrying the 438 crew members and six passengers of the cruise ship departed San Francisco around 9 p.m. (Pacific time), the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

“The repatriates underwent health screening upon disembarkation facilitated by the US Department of Health and Human Services,” DFA said.

After the Grand Princess repatriates arrive at Clark Airbase early Monday morning, they will be immediately transported to the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, where they will be subjected to 14-day quarantine.

Ninety-one Filipino crew members volunteered to remain onboard the ship to “comprise the Minimum Safe Manning and Minimum Operational Manning teams.”

Last week, 442 Filipinos from another virus-hit cruise ship were sent home after completing their mandatory quarantine. Two of the evacuees from the Diamond Princess tested positive for COVID-19.

The Grand Princess and the Diamond Princess cruise ships are vessels of the US cruise line Princess Cruises. In response to the new coronavirus pandemic, the company announced it will pause global operations for two months.

The confirmed cases in the Philippines stood at 140 Sunday, with 11 fatalities.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 156,000 worldwide with more than 5,800 fatalities.

GRAND PRINCESS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day spike
1 day ago
This is the most number of new cases announced by the Department of Health in a single day so far.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Metro Manila quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and community quarantine of Metro Manila.
2 days ago
Headlines
Philippines closes off Metro Manila to fight novel coronavirus
9 hours ago
Officers armed with rifles blocked off main roads into the city of some 12 million as domestic flights to and from Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
(10th update) Here's a running list of the confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Philippines as they are announced and...
1 day ago
Headlines
LIST: Community quarantines, travel restrictions outside Metro Manila
6 hours ago
Local governments outside the capital have also declared travel restrictions and other measures.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
7 minutes ago
Makati imposes curfew, Quezon City sets ‘public safety hours’ for quarantine
7 minutes ago
Makati and Quezon City will be imposing nine-hour curfews starting March 16 as part of the measures to contain the new coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
19 minutes ago
Palace: There is no crisis in quarantine communications
By Alexis Romero | 19 minutes ago
"Where is the contradiction? There is none," Panelo said.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace satisfied with first day of Metro Manila quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The Duterte administration has imposed sweeping measures to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) including placing...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Deaths climb to 11 as Philippines reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
FDA: No COVID-19 kits approved for commercial release yet
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"We cannot vouch for its safety and efficacy by merely accepting the stated claims of a testing kit without the proper regulatory...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with