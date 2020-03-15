Palace satisfied with first day of Metro Manila quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday said it is satisfied with the initial implementation of the "community quarantine" in Metro Manila and brushed aside fears that the travel restrictions would cause workers living outside the nation's capital region to go hungry.



The Duterte administration has imposed sweeping measures to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) including placing Metro Manila under community quarantine and suspending land, domestic, air and domestic sea travel to and from the region.

The community quarantine, which affected more than 12 million people in the Philippines' political, economic, and educational center, took effect Sunday and will remain in force until April 14.



"Sa ngayon nakikita ko maganda ang implementation, pati yung kooperasyon ng tao nakikita mo (For now, I can see that the implementation is good. You can see the cooperation of the people)," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a radio interview.



"EDSA is not crowded until now. I only saw a motorcycle earlier. That means all people saw what we need because of our situation. They know the objective of all the things being done by the President for us. It is important that we remain in our houses for now," he added.

On critics: 'What do they want?'

Panelo parried criticisms against the community quarantine, which some sectors said would inconvenience workers living outside Metro Manila.



"Ano'ng gusto nila? 'Wag silang i-check o 'wag silang makapasok? Sige nga (What do they want? They won't be checked or they won't be able to report for work?)," the Palace spokesman said.



"You know, everyone should sacrifice a bit (of convenience). Their IDs and temperature are being checked because they won't be allowed to enter if their temperatures are high. Everyone should benefit from this. What is important is you have to understand that you can be a carrier (of the virus)," he added.



Panelo also downplayed fears of people who are worried that they may be safe from the virus that causes COVID-19 but may eventually die of hunger due to the community quarantine.



"Hindi totoo yun. Walang namamatay sa gutom. Ang isang buwan hindi ka pa mamamatay (That's not true. Nobody dies from hunger. Even if one month, you won't die)," he said.



Panelo said the government is ready to assist workers who will be affected by the travel and movement restrictions. He claimed the social welfare department is prepared to distribute hundreds of thousands of packed goods if the need arises.



"(Social Welfare) Secretary (Rolando) Bautista anticipated that (situation) so they prepared a lot (of packed goods). Based on our latest conversation, they were able to pack 300,000 (and more are) coming," he said.



Panelo also justified the deployment of police personnel in "control points" across Metro Manila and reiterated that the Philippines has not been placed under martial law. He said the government needs additional manpower to implement the measures against COVID-19,



"Martial law? Has anyone been arrested? If there is martial law, many would be arrested or jailed. We need the military because we need the manpower. The barangays cannot do it alone. We need the cooperation of every Filipino," the Palace official said.



"The DOH (Department of Health) cannot do it alone, even the police. They lack resources. How many millions are we in Metro Manila?"



Panelo noted that the soldiers and policemen manning the control points are accompanied by health workers who check the temperature of motorists. He also gave assurance that the government has enough funds to address the problems caused by the disease.