In this March 15, 2020 photo, fire volunteers spray water-based disinfectant at the houses in Barangay Villa Maria Clara, Quezon City as part of the local government's effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Deaths climb to 11 as Philippines reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2020 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:24 p.m.) — Twenty-nine new local cases of the coronavirus disease were reported on Sunday as the Philippine government started the month-long quarantine of Metro Manila to contain the rapidly-spreading virus.

This brought the country's total to 140. Five patients infected with COVID-19 have recovered, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said on TeleRadyo dzMM.

The Department of Health also reported three new deaths on Sunday, raising the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country to 11 since the first detected case in late January.

The country’s ninth fatality was an American male from Marikina City with history of travel to the United States and South Korea. 

DOH said he passed away early Saturday morning due to COVID-19, multiple organ failure, septic shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome, community-acquire pneumonia, acute kidney injury, chronic kidney disease, hypertension type II, diabetes mellitus, chronic artery disease. 

The 10th death in the Philippines was a 40-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with no history of travel outside the country. He also had no history of exposure 14 days prior to onset of symptoms. 

He passed away early Sunday morning due to COVID-19, acute respiratory distress syndrome and community acquired pneumonia. 

A 64-year-old male from Negros Oriental who went to Greenhills in San Juan also died Sunday morning. According to media reports, he is a councilor of Tayasan town.

DOH said he had a known case of chronic renal disease. 

Elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung disease and immunosuppression are at higher risk of contracting the disease.

Domestic travel in and out of Metro Manila and mass gatherings will be restricted from March 15 to April 14 in Metro Manila to stem the spread of the virus in the densely populated and sprawling capital region.

The highest Code Red Sub Level 2 was declared on Thursday by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases due to the sustained transmission of the new coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 156,000 worldwide with more than 5,800 fatalities.

