DOT urges LGUs to clarify guidelines, consider establishments in Metro Manila curfew

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Saturday called on the local government units to clarify the guidelines and consider the establishments that will be affected by the nine-hour Metro Manila curfew in light of novel coronavirus disease or the COVID-19 outbreak.

The DOT said it is aware the curfew will be implemented by Metro Manila LGUs through the issuance of their respective ordinances but it is still seeking clarity on guidelines that they would release.

“The DOT is respectfully requesting the LGUs to clarify the guidelines of the curfew so that public and tourism stakeholders are guided accordingly and that the best interests of everyone concerned are considered,” the agency said in a statement.

The tourism agency is also calling on LGUs to consider the operations of establishments such as, but not limited to limited to restaurants, hotels, groceries, convenience stores and drugstores in crafting their guidelines.

It cited that these establishments operate longer than the recommended curfew period of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In view of this, the DOT is asking the LGUs to permit these establishments to operate within a limited time since their services are of public’s interest.

“These establishments must be given sufficient lead time to prepare their personnel as well,” it said.

The Metro Manila Council composed of metropolis mayors earlier met with Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año and Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Gen. Danny Lim to discuss the guidelines for the community quarantine.

The Metro Manila mayors then announced that they agreed to pass ordinances that will set the nine-hour curfew to prevent further infections of the COVID-19.

This came days after President Rodrigo Duterte announced that it would place the National Capital Region under community quarantine.

The curfew is seen to reduce and restrict movements in public spaces.

The mayors are eyeing to implement the region-wide curfew during the community quarantine set March 15 to April 14.

Metro Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia said workers responsible for essential tasks such as doctors, medical teams and those who work on food delivery services, grocery stores and supermarkets shall be exempted from the curfew.